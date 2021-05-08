The 49ers select the next face of their franchise

The San Francisco 49ers have selected quarterback Trey Lance with the third pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

The 49ers acquired the third overall pick from the Miami Dolphins. In exchange for the third pick, the 49ers sent Miami the 12th pick this year as well as a first and third round pick in 2022 and a first round pick for the 2023 season.

The cost to move up nine picks for the 49ers was steep, they saw the potential Lance showed during his lone starting season at North Dakota State. As a sophomore in 2019, Lance threw for 2,786 yards on 67% pass completion. He also had 42 total touchdowns and didn’t throw a single interception all season.

There was speculation leading up to draft night surrounding what San Francisco would do. The third pick as well as the first two picks were basically set in stone. They were linked to three different quarterbacks with different strengths. They settled on Lance, who has the most potential of the three.

Chico State students and 49ers fans seem pleased with the selection of Lance. The upside he brings is intriguing and exciting for them.

“I was a bit nervous going into the draft because we were connected to Mac Jones heavily,” said Chico State junior and 49ers fan AJ Gonzalez. “I’m happy we went with Lance. He’s got a great arm and someone I’m very excited about watching in our offense for many years to come.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is regarded as one of the best young offensive minded coaches in football because of his play designs and offensive schemes. He has led two Super Bowl offenses in the past five years with the Atlanta Falcons, when he was the offensive coordinator and two seasons ago with the 49ers.

The quarterback at the time, Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the 49ers at the moment, but his future with the team is unclear. 49ers fans acknowledge the dilemma their team faces.

Levi’s Stadium, home of the 49er’s. Photo credits by Photographing Travis is licensed under CC BY 2.0

“I thought the pick of Lance was great,” said Chico State junior Nick Vega. “I am curious to see what happens with Garoppolo now. I know there is a possibility of trading him which I think makes sense.”

Whichever way the 49ers decide to go this upcoming season, their fans should be excited for a new season.

“I trust what our front office did and I can’t explain how excited I am to watch this upcoming season,” said Chico State senior David Barajas. “I think we’re going to have a great season.”

Overall, the 49ers got the guy they wanted. They also added an additional seven players in the 2021 draft, focusing on the offensive line and secondary.

