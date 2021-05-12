The return of the Thursday Night Market

Lonewolf was one of several performers scattered throughout the Thursday Night Market on May 6.

Downtown Chico’s Thursday Night Market is back for the first time since the pandemic began. Every Thursday from 6-9 p.m., the market will occupy Broadway Street, between 2nd and 4th Street where people can gather to buy fresh produce, eat tasty food and enjoy live music.

In an effort to remain open, the Downtown Chico Business Association is adhering to State and County guidelines. In addition to masks and social distancing, handwashing stations and hand sanitizer will be available. The size of the market will also be reduced from its normal size.

The streets of Downtown Chico host vendors selling everything from produce to jewelry. Many of the vendors offer a great selection of food grown locally. Among the vendors, there are several performers performing live music.

Nora Pizzella, a Chico State student, has been coming to the market since 2016 and was excited to see it come back.

“I love the Thursday Market because it provides a fun event for students and community members to engage with local businesses and vendors,” said Pizzella.

The Thursday Night Market also includes a variety of food trucks that park near the city plaza. These trucks have something for everyone. Some of the trucks at the market’s reopening included Smokin’ Mo’s BBQ, Woodstock’s, Gogi Cafe and Kona Ice.

Carl Burnell has lived in Chico his entire life and always makes it a point to go to the Thursday Market when he can.

“I was glad to see it come back,” said Burnell. “I am a big fan of Smokin’ Mo’s and I love that I can enjoy their food in this setting again.”

Despite having to decrease the size of the market, the response seemed to be overwhelmingly positive. Chicoans seemed excited to have the Thursday Night Market back after a year without it.

Applications for vendors and performers and additional information about the market are available on the Thursday Night Market’s website. Volunteer applications are also available for others looking to contribute to the market.

