Governor Gavin Newsom signs new legislation to support individuals with disabilities

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a package of ten bills on Sept. 28 to improve accessibility and inclusivity for individuals with disabilities. The package included five State Senate bills and five State Assembly bills.

“When we say ‘California for all,’ we mean every single person in this state should be able to thrive,” Newsom said on his website. “That includes those with physical, intellectual, and developmental disabilities.”

The signing of the new bills will provide support services for the 400,000 Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Newsom said.

The bills aim to improve the detection of dyslexia, support special education services and access to education, housing options, health care affordability, home care and community day services, public safety and civil rights protections to those with disabilities according to Newsom’s office.

Assembly Bill 438 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio is another part of the new legislation. It will ensure that those in the Individualized Education Program will begin planning for their post-secondary goals at the age of 16, two years earlier than currently.

One issue being addressed is prone restraint which is a dangerous technique that restrains students. Senate Bill 483 by Senator Dave Cortese also known as Max Benson’s Law will ensure the state bans this practice.

SB 939 by Senator Tom Umberg will provide additional resources for educational equity and school site and community resources for neurodivergent students.

Several bills within the package Newsom signed will improve resources for individualized education programs, postsecondary goals and transition services for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

SB 1001 by Senator Nancy Skinner is a death penalty reform measure for intellectually disabled persons. Skinner’s website states “SB 1001 reforms California’s death penalty statute by no longer requiring defendants to prove that they were diagnosed with an intellectual disability as a youth as long as health professionals certify that the person had the disability during their developmental phase.”

SB 1197 by Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil will provide availability to in-home respite services for families with intellectual or developmental disabilities

Newsom also signed AB 1147 by Assemblymember Dawn, also known as the Disability Equity, Transparency, and Accountability Act of 2024. According to the legislation, this bill will ensure the state Department of Developmental Services is responsible for providing services and support to those with developmental disabilities and ensure those services and support are appropriate.

“I’m proud to continue our historic actions to protect vulnerable students, improve statewide supports, and strengthen future opportunities for the disabled community,” Newsom said on his website.

