How to make steak fajitas for under $15

We have gotten to a time where grocery shopping is more expensive than going through a fast food drive thru. I am going to show you a way to make this easy, filling and nutritious meal for under $15 that will last you days.

The following recipe will take you around 20 minutes to make.

Ingredients list:

1 tablespoon of butter

Sliced steaks – Purchased from Dollar Tree for $3

Microwaveable refried beans – Purchased from Dollar Tree for $1.25

Microwaveable Mexican rice –- Purchased from Dollar Tree for $1.25

Fajitas sauce –- Purchased from Dollar Tree for $1.25

Canned vegetables of your choice — Purchased from Dollar tree for $1.25

Fajitas seasoning mix –- Purchased from Safeway for $1.79; this can be replaced with seasoning packs from the food pantry for free

Flour tortillas –- Purchased from Safeway for $4.49. This is an optional ingredient

One large onion — Obtained at Wildcat Food Pantry for free

Recipe:

Begin by rinsing your canned vegetables under water until there is no sauce or oil on them.

Next, dice half of a large onion.

In a large saucepan, melt a tablespoon of butter on medium heat and add in the diced onion. Once the onions are translucent, push them to one side and cook the teared-up steak until there is no pink — about 20 seconds.

Once cooked, add in the fajita sauce packet, seasoning packet and rinsed canned vegetables to the pan and fully mix all ingredients together. Then, reduce heat to simmer.

Follow the instructions on the back of the microwaveable Mexican-style rice and refried pinto beans packages. Then, microwave two flour tortillas for 35 seconds or until warm.

Finally, plate everything together and serve!

