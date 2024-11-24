Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

How to make steak fajitas for under $15

The Dollar Tree is a great place to grocery shop on a budget
Byline photo of Sophia MacKinnon
Sophia MacKinnon, Food Reporter // November 24, 2024
Sophia MacKinnon
Plated fajitas made of ingredients from the Wildcat Food Pantry, Dollar Tree and Safeway. Photo taken by Sophia MacKinnon on Nov. 4.

We have gotten to a time where grocery shopping is more expensive than going through a fast food drive thru. I am going to show you a way to make this easy, filling and nutritious meal for under $15 that will last you days. 

The following recipe will take you around 20 minutes to make. 

Ingredients list:

  • 1 tablespoon of butter
  • Sliced steaks – Purchased from Dollar Tree for $3
  • Microwaveable refried beans – Purchased from Dollar Tree for $1.25
  • Microwaveable Mexican rice –- Purchased from Dollar Tree for $1.25
  • Fajitas sauce –- Purchased from Dollar Tree for $1.25
  • Canned vegetables of your choice — Purchased from Dollar tree for $1.25
  • Fajitas seasoning mix –- Purchased from Safeway for $1.79; this can be replaced with seasoning packs from the food pantry for free
  • Flour tortillas –- Purchased from Safeway for $4.49. This is an optional ingredient

One large onion — Obtained at Wildcat Food Pantry for free

All of the ingredients besides the butter and onion. Everything pictured can be found at Dollar Tree and Safeway. Photo taken by Sophia MacKinnon on Nov. 4. (Sophia MacKinnon)

Recipe:

Begin by rinsing your canned vegetables under water until there is no sauce or oil on them.

Rinsed canned vegetables from Dollar Tree inside of a strainer. Photo taken by Sophia MacKinnon on Nov. 4. (Sophia MacKinnon)

Next, dice half of a large onion.

Half of a large white onion diced from the Wildcat Food Pantry. Photo taken by Sophia MacKinnon on Nov. 4. (Sophia MacKinnon)

In a large saucepan, melt a tablespoon of butter on medium heat and add in the diced onion. Once the onions are translucent, push them to one side and cook the teared-up steak until there is no pink — about 20 seconds.

Onion from Wildcat Food Pantry and frozen steak strips from Dollar Tree being sautéed in a large pan. Photo taken by Sophia MacKinnon on Nov. 4. (Sophia MacKinnon)

Once cooked, add in the fajita sauce packet, seasoning packet and rinsed canned vegetables to the pan and fully mix all ingredients together. Then, reduce heat to simmer. 

Follow the instructions on the back of the microwaveable Mexican-style rice and refried pinto beans packages. Then, microwave two flour tortillas for 35 seconds or until warm. 

Finally, plate everything together and serve!

Sophia MacKinnon can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Food
The Bell Memorial Union Marketplace Cafe has added three new restaurants. All the new places are locally owned. Taken by Jenna McMahon on September 4.
The Future of the Marketplace Cafe
Candidates from the two ends of the country have very different iconic food for their state. Graphic was created on Oct 24 by Nadia Hill.
Which candidate has the better hometown food?
The Bell Memorial Union Marketplace Cafe has added three new restaurants. All the new places are locally owned. Photo taken by Jenna McMahon Sept. 4.
The Orion tries Marketplace Café
Entrance to the Oktoberfest venue where the staff scanned tickets after bag checks and metal detector scannings. There were people crowded in the lines to get in. Photo taken by Sophia MacKinnon on Oct. 5.
Oktoberfest 2024: A look at a traditional German event
Sign above the entrance of Momo’s Poke. Taken by Dominic Curcuro on Sept. 19, 2024.
Momo’s Poke: A new seafood option in Chico
Photo of Kelly's Cheesesteak in front of Éstom Jámani Hall. Butte Hall is in the background.
Campus food truck schedule: Oct. 7-11
About the Contributor
Sophia MacKinnon
Sophia MacKinnon, Food Reporter
Sophia MacKinnon is a fourth-year student majoring in communications with a minor in journalism and public relations. This will be her first year on The Orion staff but MacKinnon always had a love for writing. She has interests in a career in journalism or public relations.