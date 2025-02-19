Trump Administration to rewrite Constitution after ‘misplacing it’

The Trump Administration stated in a press release Tuesday that it had misplaced the U.S. Constitution after taking it down to move it to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-lago estate.

“Curious on how much the U.S. Constitution would go for in the open market, Department of Government Efficiency officials took the Constitution to President Donald Trump’s impressive – more impressive than any other – Mar-a-lago estate, to the safest place ever,” the press release stated.

A press release later emphasized that DOGE officials lost the Constitution and couldn’t find it. President Trump later on Truth Social tweeted a message addressing the situation.

“The Constitution is lost, what a shame, what a shame, wouldn’t have been misplaced if I was PERSONALLY moving it. It was probably CROOKED Joe you know, he was always trying to STEAL the Constitution. I will rewrite the Constitution from memory. Just ask my doctor, Dr. Oz, my memory is PERFECT.”

An Ebay posting from Elon Musk later appeared with a picture of ashes with the posting title, “ashes of a dead world.”

President Trump shared some of what he remembered from the Constitution:

Free speech and voting rights for all men

Right to protest against marxists and the radical left

National currency is TrumpCoin

The Judiciary and Congress answer to the president – but only the 45, 47 president

The president can run for as many terms as “HE” wants

The United States is just a pen name it’s really called Trump States

His comments go against what many remember being in the Constitution, raising concerns of a Constitutional crisis. President Trump has blamed people’s “faulty memory” on the “Mancala Effect.”

Many believe he was referring to the “Mandela effect,” and is just an idiot.

