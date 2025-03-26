Cuts for education, cash for administration

As Chico State University moves forward with the Reimagining Academic Affairs initiative, one thing remains unchanged: President Steve Perez’s nearly half-million-dollar salary.

Provost Leslie Cornick hopes to reduce the university’s structural budget by $1-2 million each year following this initiative, but at what cost? Not all lecturers will have their contracts renewed; faculty members will face demotions and job instability will increase.

Meanwhile, Perez’s salary sits at $454,757 as of 2024. Chico State has provided him with a beautiful mansion of a home, free of cost. In 2023, he was provided a $50,000 annual housing stipend instead. He also has an auto allowance of $1,000 per month.

The issue extends beyond our university. The CSU Chancellor, Mildred García, earns a base salary of $795,000, with $80,000 in annual deferred compensation, $1,000 in auto allowance every month and $96,000 annually in housing allowance. For a little comparison, the average annual salary of a neurosurgeon in California is $763,601.

If the university faces a financial struggle, why aren’t the top executives or administrators also making sacrifices? Although Perez does not choose his salary, his adamant support in initiating the reimagining of academic affairs is questionable, as it puts his colleagues’ and students’ education at risk.

The provost has framed this attempt at proposed cuts and organization as a restructuring effort, but in academia, budget reductions almost always mean one thing: salary cuts for educators.

Our university is meant to serve students and faculty, not operate as a corporation maximizing profits at the expense of education. If cuts are necessary, those who impact students every day should not suffer while those on top remain untouched.

Students and faculty are encouraged to attend the following upcoming reimagining expos:

Monday, April 7, 1 – 2:30 p.m. Selvester’s 100

Tuesday, April 8, 1 – 2:30 p.m. Selvester’s 100

Tuesday, April 8, 4 – 5:30 p.m. Students-only session in Selvester’s 100

Wednesday, April 9, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Students-only session Colusa 100

Maya DeHoyos can be reached at [email protected]