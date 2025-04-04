Kwando Buffet – A hidden treasure of Chinese cuisine

After a long and treacherous hike up Monkey Face Rock in Bidwell Park, my friend and I were absolutely craving Chinese food. We knew we had no other choice but to go to our favorite restaurant in all of Chico since the beginning of our freshman year, Kwando Buffet.

Kwando Buffet is a Chinese restaurant located on 740 Mangrove Ave. It’s open Tuesday through Sunday. From 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. the restaurant serves a fresh buffet of delicacies including fried shrimp, chow mein, crawfish and a variety of sushi.

Most of the time when I gush to others about my favorite Chico restaurant, they look at me with a blank face. It was ranked as one of the top 100 Chinese restaurants in Chico in 2010 according to the restaurant’s website. I could see many people probably ignoring it and going to Wingstop next door. This is a shame because there are three noteworthy reasons why you should try Kwando Buffet:

Community atmosphere

When I have entered Kwando Buffet I have consistently seen a bunch of families eating there together.

The first time I went to the restaurant by myself it was slightly amusing because I was the only person sitting alone in a booth while the parents around me were trying to keep an eye on their kids and stopping them from eating too much ice cream. I also observed large and loud families having dinner there and old couples coming to share a meal together. For college students who might be homesick and miss their families, eating at the restaurant might give them a taste of home.

The customer demographics of Kwando Buffet could result from the typical price for a buffet meal, which is around $18 to $20 depending on what time you go during the day. However, for the unlimited high quality food you can enjoy, I would say it is a good deal when I go every so often.

However, for some college students, this might be a more pricey meal option. Kwando Buffet appeals to the college student community by providing a 10% discount to students who provide a student ID, along with seniors – over 60 years old – and veterans.

Fresh and authentic Chinese Food

At Kwando Buffet, the food is continuously being switched out. The staff constantly bustles around in and out of the kitchen. The cooks make fresh food in the view of customers as they pile their plates. The food is also kept nice and hot – the steam is visible in the buffet trays and I burned my mouth several times.

My favorite staples of Kwando Buffet are the fried shrimp and the pork buns. The fried shrimp is crispy, hot and has a savory flavor. The pork buns are soft and the meat has a delicious, sweet taste. Another staple I add to my plate is their scrumptious egg rolls. Despite my bias regarding my favorite restaurant items, I am always eager to try a variety of items on their menu.

My friend tried to be adventurous and taste-tested the restaurant’s Cajun crawfish – but was not super successful because neither of us knew how to eat it properly. I also tried their octopus, which was squishy and had a faint fishy flavor. The only other time I ate octopus was at Christmas with my Portuguese relatives. At the time I was a picky kid –- I was not a fan of the sea creature at all.

Friendly and attentive service

Kwando Buffet’s service is generally on top of things. You are seated fairly quickly and your drinks are brought to you almost immediately. I have never had to ask for my drink to be refilled or for the check. The layout of the restaurant is a large open room, so waiting staff can easily see customers and their needs.

The only tip I would put in Kwando Buffet’s suggestion box would be to make it clearer how to pay. The first couple times I went to the restaurant, the waiter took my card and brought it back like a typical restaurant.

However, one time I went and I sat for nearly 10 minutes waiting for them to take my card. I was not sure if they were ever going to come and it caused some confusion because every other time they came to my table.

I wondered if they changed the payment method and they forgot to tell me. Was I supposed to pay up front? At first I was hesitant because I worried that the waiter would come back and think I left without paying for my food.

This could cause potential confusion for customers who are used to paying at their table, but this can easily be solved by simple communication between staff and customer.

Kwando Buffet’s atmosphere, authentic Chinese cuisine and speedy service definitely make it my favorite restaurant in Chico and worth a try. As I continue to explore the food joints the city has to offer, this special Chinese restaurant will always have a high place on the list.

