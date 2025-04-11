These were the words used by Andrew Staples, a key figure in Chico State’s communications office, to describe student journalists — journalists who work tirelessly to inform the campus community with accurate and transparent reporting.

This isn’t just a clash between student reporters and a university PR office — it’s a press freedom issue. The First Amendment protects our right to report without interference. When a public institution like Chico State restricts access to sources, centralizes communication and disparages those asking legitimate questions, it undermines the very principles of transparency and democratic discourse.

Gallery // 4 Photos A screenshot of the Jan. 30 email sent to The Orion faculty advisor by PR Manager Andrew Staples in which Staples advises against Orion reporters directly going to speak with public officials. This email was obtained through a California Public Records Act request.

Yes, we embrace the notion that we are “entitled” — to public information. Yes, we are “demanding” — because journalism demands persistence and accountability. But it’s clear this wasn’t the spirit of Staples’ comment.

The Orion discovered emails exchanged between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3, retrieved through a California Public Records Act request, in which Staples described Orion reporters using those exact terms — “entitled and demanding” — in a message to our faculty advisor, Forrest Hartman. It was a condescending, unprofessional remark — and unfortunately, consistent with the pattern of behavior we’ve come to expect from University Communications.

In response, The Orion drafted a detailed letter outlining our concerns and experiences, and sent it directly to university communications officials. That letter — an effort to engage in good faith — prompted a recent meeting, which occurred on March 10, between The Orion and Chico State President Steve Perez, as well as his Chief of Staff and Director of Communications Ashley Gebb. The discussion focused on the ongoing lack of transparency and the repeated obstructions our newsroom faces when trying to report on issues that matter to the community.

As student journalists, we’ve been disrespected, mischaracterized and systematically stonewalled. Time and time again, we’ve been funneled into a bottleneck designed by the university: a centralized communication model that directs all press inquiries to one person — Staples. Faculty and staff have told us directly that they were instructed not to speak to the press. Some were even warned they could get in trouble for doing so. That’s not just unethical — it borders on a violation of the First Amendment.

As a publicly funded institution, Chico State has a legal obligation to provide information to the public and to be responsive to journalists — including student journalists. The university cannot legally prevent reporters from speaking with willing sources, but it can intimidate people into silence by mandating all communication flow through a single PR contact. That’s exactly what’s happening here.

We take our work seriously. We spend countless hours researching, interviewing and fact-checking. Our job is to report with nuance and accuracy. But when we reach out for basic information or interviews with campus experts, we’re met with vague responses, delays — or worse, silence. And when we push for clarity, we’re told we’re “demanding.”

Let’s be clear: that label is not just dismissive. It’s dangerous. It undermines the role of student journalists and casts legitimate reporting efforts as inconvenient disruptions.

This isn’t about one person’s comment. It’s about a university-wide system that prioritizes PR spin over public accountability.

The real issue is access

When we’re denied interviews with key subject-matter experts — like the Title IX Director or Provost Leslie Cornick, who was made available to other outlets such as the Enterprise-Record but required a 10-day waiting period for us — and instead offered pre-written, one-size-fits-all statements, it dilutes our reporting. It erodes trust. And it makes it harder for our readers to understand the full picture.

We’ve seen the consequences of this broken system before. One of the most glaring examples: how the university handled the case of former biology professor David Stachura.

Stachura was accused of an inappropriate relationship with a graduate student he supervised. Later, it was revealed that he had allegedly threatened to shoot colleagues who reported the affair. Despite a recommendation from the university police chief to ban him from campus, administrators kept him employed — and never warned the community.

The only reason we know about the threat now is because an EdSource journalist broke the story. The administration’s decision to withhold information about a potentially violent threat on campus sparked outrage among students, faculty and staff. The university’s response? Silence, defensiveness and damage control.

This is what happens when PR takes priority over public safety. The university seemed more concerned with shielding its reputation than protecting its people. Stachura remained in his position. He was even honored by his department, naming him the university’s “Outstanding Professor” of the 2020-21 academic year.

That’s not just a failure of communication — it’s a betrayal of trust.

When student journalists asked questions, we were brushed aside. When we pressed for answers, we were labeled as difficult. And when we asked for access to experts, we were told to talk to Staples. Again.

President Perez told us that sometimes, the work of journalists “pisses people off.” He’s not wrong. Journalism is meant to challenge power and hold it accountable. But if the university acknowledges this truth, why does it respond to tough questions by trying to shut us down?

Gatekeeping critical information, silencing sources and controlling the narrative doesn’t just hurt student journalists — it hurts the entire Chico State community. It sets a dangerous precedent where PR managers act as gatekeepers to the truth, and where inconvenient facts are buried beneath carefully crafted talking points.

We don’t want spin. We want facts. We want access. We want transparency.

This editorial is a demand for respect — not just for us, but for journalism itself. We are not here to be cheerleaders for the university. We are here to ask hard questions and to seek honest answers. If that makes us “entitled and demanding,” so be it.

It’s high time the university lived up to the standards it claims to uphold: openness, accountability and truth.

Give us access to experts. Stop hiding behind PR. Start treating student journalists as professionals who are doing their job — because that’s exactly what we are.

