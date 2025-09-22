NSPR’s transition countdown continues while employee questions remain

Employees at Chico’s NPR station are anxious about their future due to a lack of communication concerning the transition of management back to Chico State.

Sacramento-based Capital Public Radio began managing North State Public Radio operations Oct. 1 2020, with the goal of expanding news coverage in Northern California.

CapRadio ran into financial difficulties in 2023 under the leadership of General Manager Jun Reina. The station filed a lawsuit in December 2024 against Reina seeking $900,000 in damages, based on claims of embezzlement and grand theft.

Then in June, CapRadio’s board of directors announced that it would be returning NSPR back to its original license holder, Chico State Enterprises.

NSPR’s payroll is projected to be transferred to Chico State by Nov. 1, and the transfer of operations is expected to take place by the end of the calendar year, according to Interim Chief of Staff Ashley Gebb.

With NSPR’s payroll deadline fast approaching, some NSPR employees are concerned about the lack of communication that has occurred during the transition process.

Ken Devol is the All Things Considered anchor and a part-time reporter. He has worked at the station for 15 years.

Devol is worried about the security of his job in the near future.

“I must say we’re not getting much information from the university — none from CapRadio,” Devol said. “Really nothing from the people who are ultimately going to be the decision makers about the station and what happens to it, and what it will look like operationally.”

Since the transition was announced, he said only one meeting has been held between NSPR employees and representatives from CapRadio and Chico State.

“We’re all reporters, we feel uncomfortable when we don’t have information,” Devol said. “Of course our interest is being piqued when we’re not being given information because we ask questions like, ‘Why?’”

Sarah Downs is a Studio Operations Technician for NSPR, and has worked there for over 10 years. She expressed similar sentiments regarding the transition.

“There’s a lot of decisions that haven’t been made yet,” Downs said. “Even though the chances are pretty good that I’ll get transferred over, it’s not in writing yet.”

Downs said she’ll continue to be concerned until she has a written and signed job offer.

The Orion reached out to Chico State to discover what was being done at an administrative level to facilitate the transition.

Gebb said that the university is “still finalizing long-term decisions around staffing and programming.”

However, Provost Leslie Cornick, whose office is spearheading the transfer, said, “It will remain entirely up to the station’s editorial team to decide which stories to pursue and how to cover them.”

Joint efforts to date include launching a listener survey that ran Aug. 19 to Sept. 1 where over 500 responses from listeners and supporters were received.

The university is also reviewing budgets and costs from previous years, Gebb said.

She emphasized the university is committed to keeping NSPR’s service uninterrupted and its editorial independence, as well as, “The same trusted delivery of essential news, emergency information and in-depth storytelling that [this station has] provided to the North State for decades.”

NSPR is a public service that provides listeners in rural areas with critical wildfire information and updates, in addition to local politics and cultural events in Chico and Redding.

NSPR’s coverage area is roughly the size of Ohio, servicing 12 fire-prone counties across Northern California.

Downs stressed the importance of NSPR’s listeners who rely on the station for breaking coverage.

“ I don’t want our listeners to give up on us … At the end of the day, all of us, we’re just devoted to this work and to the programming and the community. So we’re not giving up and I don’t think they should either,” Downs said.

Darius Marmol can be reached at [email protected].





