WellCat Prevention: How to use Narcan and save a life

The good samaritan policy allows students to contact university police during emergencies without being disciplined for drug use
Aiden Masson, Reporter // September 24, 2025

Throughout September WellCat Prevention has been providing a free drop-in Narcan training every Friday in honor of National Recovery Month. 

The free training teaches students, faculty and staff how to identify signs of an opioid overdose and administer Narcan to reverse it rapidly.

Sawyer McAvoy, Prevention Lead of WellCat Prevention, said a Chico State student saved somebody’s life with Narcan provided by WellCat Prevention.

“We want students to make informed decisions and have those tools,” McAvoy said.

He also said Chico State has a reputation for being a party school, and he wants people to be prepared with the tools to save a life, such as Narcan, drink test strips and fentanyl test strips.

To avoid an overdose, McAvoy said it’s important to test all substances for fentanyl, and to practice risk reduction practices. He also wants those who may be using substances to come to WellCat Prevention to gain the skills to use them more safely. 

“Always use with a friend or someone around who’s also not using,” McAvoy said. “In case you do fall into an overdose, they can administer Narcan for you.”

WellCat Prevention pop-up table providing passersby with useful wellness items, including condoms, fentanyl test kits, Narcan and drink test strips. Taken by Aiden Masson on Sept. 24, 2025.

He said one of the most common causes of Chico State students overdosing is mixing multiple substances. He gave the example that if someone mixes alcohol and a downer like opium, it’s going to increase their chances of alcohol poisoning or overdose because they are both depressants.

The last training will be held Friday. Afterward, students and faculty can still schedule a free drop-in training session Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WellCat Prevention was established in 1988. It is one of the longest-standing alcohol education centers in the California State University system.

 

Aiden Masson can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].

