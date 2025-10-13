Got blood? Give blood!

Chico State is partnering with Vitalant Blood Donations on Tuesday and Wednesday to host a blood drive event. Donors are urgently needed as health care facilities battle critical blood supply levels across the U.S.

Last year, The American Red Cross declared an ongoing emergency blood shortage and shared that over the last 20 years, the number of people donating blood to the Red Cross has fallen by about 40%

All eligible donors are encouraged to participate. 62% of the nation’s population is eligible to donate, however only around 3% of people donate blood each year.

Donating blood is a simple way to make a big difference. One donation has the potential to save three lives by delivering red blood cells, plasma and platelets to patients in need.

Walk-ins will be taken on a case-by-case basis, but appointments are recommended to ensure availability.

Those interested in donating can use the following links to donate on Tuesday and on Wednesday. Appointmentsappointments start at 10:15 a.m. and the last appointments are scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

Donors can save around 20 minutes during the donation process by taking 10 minutes to complete Vitalant’s Fast Track Health Questionnaire prior to their appointment to determine donor eligibility.

Donors are asked to hydrate, eat a balanced meal and bring Photo I.D when arriving to donate blood.

Michael Lawrence, Vitalant’s account manager for the Chico and Yuba City area, shared that the need for blood is constant.

Lawrence said that a lack of education and awareness about the urgent need for blood is a struggle that many blood donation centers face.

Vitalant and similar organizations maintain contracts with local health care facilities, such as Enloe Medical Center, to keep blood in supply year-round.

Lawrence shared that a lot of coordination goes into blood banking, “Hospitals set up surgeries and plan around blood drives typically 5-6 months in advance to ensure they are well prepared ahead of time.”

To keep up with demand, local hospitals require at least 30 units of blood a day and Northern California hospitals require up to 500 units a day, according to Lawrence.

“That one hour you take out of your day to donate is going to give thousands of hours to someone who is going to receive that and live, potentially saving their life,” Lawerence said.

