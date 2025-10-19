Legacy of a legend: Sutton to retire after 24 years

On a chilly October afternoon at the University Soccer Stadium, Chico State women’s soccer coach Kim Sutton paces the sideline just as she has for the past 23 seasons: clipboard in hand, voice steady, eyes locked on the field.

But this year, every game feels a little different. Every whistle, every huddle, every pre-game ritual carries a quiet weight. For Sutton, this season isn’t just another chapter — it’s her final one.

For more than two decades, Sutton has been the heartbeat of Wildcats women’s soccer, building not only a successful program, but a long lasting community.

Since her arrival in 2000, Sutton has led the Wildcats to 12 CCAA conference tournament appearances, six CCAA championships and seven NCAA tournament appearances. Sutton has also received the CCAA Coach of the Year award three times.

Her influence has set a standard of excellence and secured her spot as one of the best women’s soccer coaches in the nation with 281 victories, which ranked her 28th all time and 17th among active DII coaches.

Sutton explained that as she continued through her career, her coaching philosophy has never really changed, becoming more refined as she progressed and learned from her players.

“Honestly, my players have taught me how to have patience, and I’m not a very patient person,” Sutton said. “It’s made me a better person and a better coach. I feel better within myself because of it — patience is an important quality to have.”

Currently, her 24th and last ‘Cats team is in the middle of their season with a 6-5-2 record and five games left to play, excluding the postseason.

“ “… I would say the most memorable has been when she cracked her ribs trying to do the worm.” — Senior midfielder Hannah Pieri

Her all time career winning percentage, counting her years at Chico and her five years at Santa Rosa Junior College, is .611.

Senior captain Hannah Pieri has played all four years of her collegiate soccer career under Sutton, and shared her thoughts about Sutton’s career.

“She has built this program based on a positive culture, care of your teammates and working hard,” Pieri said. “She has always made the atmosphere positive and enjoyable but at the same time competitive.”

However, like any other great coach, Sutton’s influence reached far beyond the field and can also be measured by the lives she’s helped shape.

Sutton’s coaching philosophy has always extended deeper than what was shown on the scoreboard. Her teams have had strong core values of grit, discipline, unity and an unbreakable work ethic both on the field and in life.

“Coach has taught me so many life lessons beyond soccer,” Pieri said. “She has always wants the best out of her players and she genuinely cares about each of us, to have that respect and care makes the coaching that much easier.”

Her influence on her players also extends into the classroom, where her ‘Cats have been academically recognized 13 times and received the United Soccer Coaches’ prestigious Team Academic Award.

In addition to her already impressive resume, Sutton has also impacted other women’s sports at Chico State, not just soccer.

Over the years, she’s fostered strong relationships with other coaches and programs across the Chico State athletic department.

One of Sutton’s closest colleagues is Angel Shamblin, head coach of the Chico State softball team, who has worked alongside Sutton for her entire career.

Sutton explained that the two frequently converse about coaching styles, methods to success and share advice in general. Shamblin, who has been coaching at Chico for 15 years and has a successful career of her own, spoke on her view of Sutton’s legacy.

“Competition and toughness, those are the two things that come to mind when I think about Kim,” Shamblin said. “I just admire that she’s had the endurance and mental toughness to make it through her career, make adjustments and have so much success.”

Sutton is one of three female head coaches currently at Chico State, and has made a huge impact on the athletic department as much as she has on the field.

“She’s leaving an impact for female head coaches, just because she’s been here and she’s done it the longest,” Shamblin said. “She brings so much leadership and wisdom to our department with all of her experience.”

Sutton explained that she would rather leave a legacy within the program and the players, rather than have her name shining in the spotlight.

“I just hope that what we have learned here gets passed on and the culture stays as strong as it is now,” Sutton said. “There’s such a strong foundation and so much potential to continue being a great program.”

Across her 24 seasons, Sutton has collected a trove of memories — from emotional playoff wins to the quiet satisfaction of seeing a player grow into a leader. Although she doesn’t have a single defining moment of her tenure, Pieri had no trouble recalling her favorite Sutton moment.

“Coach has made such a positive impact on me as a person, I’ve learned so many important lessons from coach that have made me into a better person,” Pieri said. “Although, I would say the most memorable has been when she cracked her ribs trying to do the worm.”

While fun moments like that will come to an end after this season, when the final whistle blows, it will mark the end of an era, but not the end of her influence.

The field she helped shape will remain a place where her lessons continue to help players improve. Even in her absence, Sutton will always be a part of Wildcats women’s soccer.

As the season winds down, Sutton’s focus remains the same as it’s always been — her players, their growth and the team’s success.

To mark the end of her outstanding coaching career, Sutton will be leading the Wildcats in at least seven more games as she wraps up her 24th and final season.

When it’s all said and done, Sutton’s wins and awards will stand as proof of her excellence, but her true legacy will be remembered within the players she coached and the program she’s built to last.

