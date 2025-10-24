Freaky chic — A guide to Halloween costumes

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to start panicking about what to do this year for all the long-anticipated parties you’ll be attending in a week. Spirit Halloween doesn’t have what you’re looking for? Running out of ideas? Here’s a list of Pinterest boards with some inspiration on how to steal the scream scene this season.
This mattress-actress diva is out filming adult films in a side house of two elderly people. She ends up fighting for her life against a crazy old lady, resulting in a fire outfit. Maxine is a baddie with an axe.
What you need:
- Denim overalls
- No shirt (or a nude top)
- Red bandana
Scream “off with their heads!” This red-lipped look will leave kiss marks everywhere you go.
What you need:
- Any style of red top
- Bloomer shorts
- Plenty of red makeup
Paris Hilton on her 21st Birthday
Even Paris would say “that’s hot” if you walked in rocking her most iconic look.
What you need:
- Chainmail or sequined party dress
- Messy hair and makeup
- Bottle of your favorite liquor
Bring back 2016 with a bright blue wig, beanie and fitted streetwear as King Kylie Jenner with a Snapchat dog filter.
What you need:
- Dyed long wig
- Fashion Nova-esque clothing (tight, cropped track suits or ripped skinny jeans)
- cropped top
Let them eat cake while you strut in wearing feathers and pearls.
What you need:
- Victorian era corset top with a tutu or flowing skirt
- Lots of costume jewelry
Ever wanted someone dead? Suit up and get ready for the mess.
What you need:
- Black suit and tie
- Raincoat/poncho
- Axe and some fake blood for good measure!
Ugh, as if you would be something basic for Halloween. From the movie Clueless, this duo always looks good.
What you need:
- Cher: A yellow plaid matching skirt and top set
- Dionne: A black and white plaid matching skirt and top set with a red button-up under
This ain’t Texas, this is Chico! So grab your Amazon cowboy boots and move your body.
What you need:
- Denim on denim on denim!
- Cowboy hat and boots to accompany the ass-less chaps
The only secret here is how you made it to your Friday morning class. Strut like these divas into your party, strike a pose, then leave.
What you need:
- Classic Victoria’s Secret pink robe
- Lingerie set
- Your heels with the most glitter on them
Josephine Bowman can be reached at [email protected]