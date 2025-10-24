Chico State's independent student newspaper

Freaky chic — A guide to Halloween costumes

Make heads turn this Halloween with these classic, yet chic, costume inspirations
Byline photo of Josephine Bowman
Josephine Bowman, Reporter // October 24, 2025
Partygoers on Halloween night Oct.31, 2013. The Orion file photo

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to start panicking about what to do this year for all the long-anticipated parties you’ll be attending in a week. Spirit Halloween doesn’t have what you’re looking for? Running out of ideas? Here’s a list of Pinterest boards with some inspiration on how to steal the scream scene this season. 

 

Maxine from A24’s “X”

This mattress-actress diva is out filming adult films in a side house of two elderly people. She ends up fighting for her life against a crazy old lady, resulting in a fire outfit. Maxine is a baddie with an axe. 

What you need: 

  • Denim overalls
  • No shirt (or a nude top)
  • Red bandana

 

The Queen of Hearts

Scream “off with their heads!” This red-lipped look will leave kiss marks everywhere you go.

What you need: 

  • Any style of red top
  • Bloomer shorts
  • Plenty of red makeup

 

Paris Hilton on her 21st Birthday

Even Paris would say “that’s hot” if you walked in rocking her most iconic look. 

What you need: 

  • Chainmail or sequined party dress 
  • Messy hair and makeup
  • Bottle of your favorite liquor

 

King Kylie

Bring back 2016 with a bright blue wig, beanie and fitted streetwear as King Kylie Jenner with a Snapchat dog filter.

What you need: 

  • Dyed long wig 
  • Fashion Nova-esque clothing (tight, cropped track suits or ripped skinny jeans) 
  • cropped top

 

Marie Antoinette 

Let them eat cake while you strut in wearing feathers and pearls.

What you need: 

  • Victorian era corset top with a tutu or flowing skirt 
  • Lots of costume jewelry

 

Patrick Bateman

Ever wanted someone dead? Suit up and get ready for the mess.

What you need: 

  • Black suit and tie 
  • Raincoat/poncho 
  • Axe and some fake blood for good measure!

 

Cher and Dionne 

Ugh, as if you would be something basic for Halloween. From the movie Clueless, this duo always looks good.

What you need: 

  • Cher: A yellow plaid matching skirt and top set 
  • Dionne: A black and white plaid matching skirt and top set with a red button-up under

 

Cowboy Carter

This ain’t Texas, this is Chico! So grab your Amazon cowboy boots and move your body.

What you need: 

  • Denim on denim on denim! 
  • Cowboy hat and boots to accompany the ass-less chaps

 

Victoria’s Secret Angels

The only secret here is how you made it to your Friday morning class. Strut like these divas into your party, strike a pose, then leave.

What you need: 

  • Classic Victoria’s Secret pink robe
  • Lingerie set 
  • Your heels with the most glitter on them

 

Josephine Bowman can be reached at [email protected]

 

