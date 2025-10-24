Freaky chic — A guide to Halloween costumes

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to start panicking about what to do this year for all the long-anticipated parties you’ll be attending in a week. Spirit Halloween doesn’t have what you’re looking for? Running out of ideas? Here’s a list of Pinterest boards with some inspiration on how to steal the scream scene this season.

Maxine from A24’s “X”

This mattress-actress diva is out filming adult films in a side house of two elderly people. She ends up fighting for her life against a crazy old lady, resulting in a fire outfit. Maxine is a baddie with an axe.

What you need:

Denim overalls

No shirt (or a nude top)

Red bandana

The Queen of Hearts

Scream “off with their heads!” This red-lipped look will leave kiss marks everywhere you go.

What you need:

Any style of red top

Bloomer shorts

Plenty of red makeup

Paris Hilton on her 21st Birthday

Even Paris would say “that’s hot” if you walked in rocking her most iconic look.

What you need:

Chainmail or sequined party dress

Messy hair and makeup

Bottle of your favorite liquor

King Kylie

Bring back 2016 with a bright blue wig, beanie and fitted streetwear as King Kylie Jenner with a Snapchat dog filter.

What you need:

Dyed long wig

Fashion Nova-esque clothing (tight, cropped track suits or ripped skinny jeans)

cropped top

Marie Antoinette

Let them eat cake while you strut in wearing feathers and pearls.

What you need:

Victorian era corset top with a tutu or flowing skirt

Lots of costume jewelry

Patrick Bateman

Ever wanted someone dead? Suit up and get ready for the mess.

What you need:

Black suit and tie

Raincoat/poncho

Axe and some fake blood for good measure!

Cher and Dionne

Ugh, as if you would be something basic for Halloween. From the movie Clueless, this duo always looks good.

What you need:

Cher: A yellow plaid matching skirt and top set

Dionne : A black and white plaid matching skirt and top set with a red button-up under

Cowboy Carter

This ain’t Texas, this is Chico! So grab your Amazon cowboy boots and move your body.

What you need:

Denim on denim on denim!

Cowboy hat and boots to accompany the ass-less chaps

Victoria’s Secret Angels

The only secret here is how you made it to your Friday morning class. Strut like these divas into your party, strike a pose, then leave.

What you need:

Classic Victoria’s Secret pink robe

Lingerie set

Your heels with the most glitter on them

