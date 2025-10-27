I got my tarot read at Halloweentown and apparently I’m healing

As I pulled into the busy parking lot and did a couple of laps to find a spot, the eerie sound of spooky music mixed with laughing children flew through my window. It quickly became clear to me that Halloweentown had completely taken over The Barn in Meriam Park.

Halloweentown was hosted by Lunar Market, Chico’s local indie pop-up market, on Sunday, Oct. 19. Lunar Market hosts events throughout every season, including a Harvest Market in September.

The event was thoroughly decorated with inflatable pumpkins for photo-ops and beware signs as you enter. Food vendors were on the gravel right at the front of the barn space.

There was an array of talented artists and jewelry-makers at the event, selling their crafts and promoting their businesses.

While making my lap around the grassy area outside of the barn, as others flocked to the vendors or food trucks, my eyes met with a glowing neon sign reading “tarot reading.” I immediately got tunnel vision and made my way over to the vendor.

For $20, I had my tarot read by Missy, who had a calming aura around her that made me almost sleepy. Her hair was long and amber, with a cat-ear headband on, with drawn-on whiskers. She wore a red top, laced with black and had a woman tattooed on her right shoulder. She had red lipstick and blue-ish grey eyeshadow beneath her glasses. She asked if I had ever had my tarot read before, and I explained that I had, but only from friends.

Missy shuffled the deck of tarot cards to cleanse it, placed a stick of selenite over the deck, and closed her eyes. After a few deep breaths, she handed me the deck and instructed me to shuffle it in any way I desired for as long as I felt. I knew I was done once my hands came to a stop touching a singular card. She had me select three cards from the spread, including the one that made me stop.

This was a “past, present and future” spread, often used to get an idea of who you were, who you are and who you will become.

With each card, Missy explained, almost perfectly, the path of my life. I was left speechless. My eyes began to water as she turned over my “future” card.

With the turn of the card, she exhaled and smiled. Positive change was being shown. A change that would flip the course of my life. But Missy wanted a more in-depth read, so she began adding cards, insisting that something was soon going to cross my path and help me.

“Not a person necessarily, but there is going to be something that steps in to help you,” Missy said. “And you’re going to let go of this burden you’re carrying.”

After my reading, I had a moment to myself where I felt a bit lighter. It’s not that I had an answer to my life. Nothing could give you that. But I had a better understanding of what may be to come. A wave of hope flowed through me after hearing someone else validate the things I had been through and tell me that the pain journey is soon to be over. I felt relieved.

Directly next to Missy’s booth, there was The Raven Collection. The Raven Collection specializes in and sells bone and skull jewelry, crafts and oddities. They had an array of earrings, necklaces and individual bones for sale.

The thing that caught my eye the most was a little display introducing four doll figurines. Some of the dolls had blood painted onto them, and a tag pinned to their dresses. The tag read the doll’s name, accompanied by the name of the spirit that haunts the doll.

“There are demonic symbols etched into the bottom of each doll’s foot,” said Sophia WyrdWeaver, owner of The Raven Collection. “They really are haunted.”

WyrdWeaver then offered for me to hold one of the dolls, but I politely declined, explaining that I had cats at home I needed to protect.

The Raven Collection has been at multiple Lunar Market events over the past three years.

“As a vendor, I couldn’t have more love and respect for a group of people,” WyrdWeaver said. “They are so diverse and accepting of everyone — I love working with them.”

Walking through the market, everyone was smiling, hugging, talking and moving along with each other — Everyone seemed happy.

The true beauty of these events goes deeper than simply attending. It’s laughing with others, pointing out the silly costumes of vendors and thanking them for the free candy they offered you, even though you didn’t purchase anything. It’s supporting local businesses through community connection and showing up for the people who make Chico so special.

Lunar Market doesn’t currently have any upcoming events posted, but you can stay updated through their social media or The Orion’s entertainment calendar.

Josephine Bowman can be reached at [email protected].