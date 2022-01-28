Photos of the Week

Ava Norgrove, Jolie Asuncion, and Noah Herbst|January 28, 2022

Associated Students tabling outside of Plumas Hall on Jan. 25. Photo taken by Ava Norgrove.

Students line up outside of Colusa Hall and wait for their turn for a COVID test.
Students walking along the plaza of the Chico State Campus on the first day of classes.