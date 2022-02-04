Photos of the Week

Jolie Asuncion and Javier Hernandez|February 4, 2022

Chico+State+Career+Center+handing+out+free+coffee.+Taken+by+Jolie+Asuncion+on+February+2%2C+2022.

Jolie Asuncion

Chico State Career Center handing out free coffee. Taken by Jolie Asuncion on February 2, 2022.