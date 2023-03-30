AS Election: Aishwarya Gowda runs for director of social justice and equity

Aishwaray Gowda, a third-year electrical engineering major, is running for director of social justice and equity in the 2023 Associated Students general election.

Gowda is an international student from India and is involved in the Global Student Society. She found a sense of community through her involvement on campus.

“Coming from a different country and culture, I’ve been learning something new every day at Chico State. I always ask myself what makes me happy, and the answer is being on campus,” Gowda said.

Gowda said she will promote minority organizations and increase the number of diverse events on campus. Gowda says it is important to educate people on diversity to help raise awareness of cultural differences and practices. She said this knowledge can help bring students together.

“My main goal is to raise inclusivity awareness so that everyone understands how unique we all are while still managing to stick together,” Gowda said.

This is the first time Gowda is taking part in a student legislation. She said she feels prepared to take on this position due to her volunteer work with the International Education and Global Engagement team as an ally helping international students settle down in Chico, while also serving as a mentor to them. She is also involved in founding the Bollywood Dance Club, encouraging people to dance from the heart, regardless of their background or experience.

Gowda has increased her knowledge of diversity through her internship with the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center, and has a desire to learn about every culture. Through her involvement in multiple university departments and organizations, Gowda said she realized there are still many issues that need to be addressed, and that not all voices are heard.

“I’m running for this position to promote solidarity by equating all viewpoints and promoting equity,” Gowda said.

Gowda is running against Christan Sullivan for director of social justice and equity.

Voting will begin on April 4 at 8 a.m. and will end at 8 a.m. on April 5.



For more information on the AS general elections, click here.