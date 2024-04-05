Navigate Left
  GSECs annual Take Back the Night March in 2022. This years march will take place on April 25 Photo by Noah Herbst, April 21.

    Chico State highlights Sexual Assault Awareness Month events

    2024 Associated Students general election results

    The Orion tries Big Al’s Drive In

    ‘Lives Behind the Labels’ fights the single story stigma

    Adin White runs for commissioner of sustainability affairs

The Orion

    Grace Stark, News Editor // April 5, 2024
    GSEC’s annual Take Back the Night March in 2022. This year’s march will take place on April 25 Photo by Noah Herbst, April 21.

    The Chico State Office of Equal Opportunity and Dispute Resolution sent an email to students on Tuesday highlighting upcoming events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

    Sexual violence is more prevalent on college campuses than other acts of violence, the email said. Forms of sexual assault include stalking, harassment, assault, coercion, rape and more.

    This April marks 23 years of recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the university aims to raise awareness of the widespread effects of sexual violence through weekly messages and events.

    Chico State Sexual Assault Awareness Month events are as follows:

    For more information and resources, students can contact [email protected] or visit the EODR website.

    Grace Stark can be reached at [email protected]
    Grace Stark, News Editor
    Grace Stark is a second-year majoring in journalism, news. She is from Loomis, a small town outside of Sacramento. This is her second semester on The Orion and she is excited to pursue her interests in writing and reporting as the news editor. Outside of school, Grace enjoys thrifting, reading, drawing and spending time with friends. She also has a small business online called Rings by Grace where she sells handmade spoon rings.

