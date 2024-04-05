Chico State highlights Sexual Assault Awareness Month events

The Chico State Office of Equal Opportunity and Dispute Resolution sent an email to students on Tuesday highlighting upcoming events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Sexual violence is more prevalent on college campuses than other acts of violence, the email said. Forms of sexual assault include stalking, harassment, assault, coercion, rape and more.
This April marks 23 years of recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the university aims to raise awareness of the widespread effects of sexual violence through weekly messages and events.
Chico State Sexual Assault Awareness Month events are as follows:
- April 5 — Sexual Assault Resource Fair by Safe Place from noon to 2 p.m. at Selvester’s Café-by-the-Creek
- April 19 — Poster Making for Take Back the Night at Ayres Hall, 3–5 p.m.
- April 20 — Stewards of Children Free Community Training by Catalyst, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. at 330 Wall St., Suite 50
- April 24 — Denim Day and Resource Fair from noon to 2 p.m. at Selvester’s Café-by-the-Creek
- April 25 — Take Back the Night by the Gender and Sexuality Equity Coalition. Details coming soon
For more information and resources, students can contact [email protected] or visit the EODR website.
Grace Stark can be reached at [email protected].