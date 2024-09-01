Chico State’s bike path ownership exchange

The Chico City Council ruled to exchange ownership of the bike paths leading from Chico State to the Railroad as well as the path crossing Highway 32 to Chico State on June 6.

The motion was set forth by Mayor Andrew Coolidge after conversations had with Chico State President Steve Perez on not only beautifying these paths, but making them safer for bikers as well.

During this meeting held at the Council Chamber at 421 Main Street, the mayor and council were ready to make this exchange in hopes of Chico State being able to make the change that the community needed on these paths.

One Chico State student, Zion Fozo, is a regular user of this bike path and has noticed some definite improvements since the ownership change.

“I noticed there are more white lines on the bike path,” Fozo says. “I promise it doesn’t sound like a lot, but it really helps me navigate low-light situations much safer.”

Fozo explained that since this change, there have also been more bike lanes added to the paths through campus. This allows her to use “driver’s logic” as one would on a highway, which makes it not only easier, but safer to pass other bikers on the path.

Although many changes have been made, there is still room for improvement. Fozo discussed how there isn’t much signage indicating where one can and cannot ride their bike. This can be unsafe, as there are constantly walkers along these paths where bikes are being ridden.

This could be a change already in the works, but is something that Chico State needs to get done as soon as possible, since the campus is now busier than ever.

