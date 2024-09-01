University police department hosts bubbly mixer

The Chico State University Police Department held a root beer float event for students and staff to come and get to know them. With two tables and a police vehicle parked in front, they were hard to miss. A lot of “swag” was offered including pens, notebooks, and stress balls shaped like cop cars. The event took place on Aug. 29 in front of the Student Services Center on campus.

Chief Chris Nicodemus, along with other university police, set up their booth with free merchandise and a police car parked in front. He wanted to make sure that everyone felt welcome to come talk about whatever they wanted to.

“It’s just a chance for UPD to welcome back the students and give out safety brochures and kind of connect with the students,” Nicodemus said. “Everybody likes a root beer float on a hot day.”

Nicodemus wanted to make sure everyone is aware that they are there to aid in the success of the students, faculty and staff.

Many people, staff and students, showed up to the event and seemed to have a great time chatting with the UPD. The root beer floats, which were made by Chief Nicodemus, were delicious and refreshing.

Although UPD is different from the Chico Police Department, they still have all the same training in the Academy and are partnered with them to prevent any safety concerns. There only difference is they focus on protecting those specifically on campus.

Along with the UPD, some of the Chico State student community service officers attended the event. One of the members, Ashley Ochoa Valadez, was there ready to help UPD in answering questions.

“You’re around a lot of sargents, lieutenants, chiefs, everything,” Valadez said. “It’s community based and you are here to protect the campus through Campus Connections from six to midnight. We’re just here to protect the students and staff.”

Valadez explained many ways they help keep students safe. She specified how they offer rides for students through the Campus Connection shuttle service and do bike patrol. Valadez became a student community service officer in hopes of getting some good experience to eventually become a probation officer. She also mentioned that it is fun to do, and the UPD has a great group of people to be around.

