Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

University police department hosts bubbly mixer

The Chico State University Police Department held a root beer float event for students and staff to come and get to know them.
Byline photo of Sophia MacKinnon
Sophia MacKinnon, Reporter // September 1, 2024
Sophia MacKinnon
Chico State Police vehicle parked next to the display and root beer float table for the event. UPD is pictured setting up the floats at the tables behind the car. Taken by Sophia Mackinnon on Aug. 29.

The Chico State University Police Department held a root beer float event for students and staff to come and get to know them. With two tables and a police vehicle parked in front, they were hard to miss. A lot of “swag” was offered including pens, notebooks, and stress balls shaped like cop cars. The event took place on Aug. 29 in front of the Student Services Center on campus. 

Chief Chris Nicodemus, along with other university police, set up their booth with free merchandise and a police car parked in front. He wanted to make sure that everyone felt welcome to come talk about whatever they wanted to.

Chief Nicodemus pouring root beer over vanilla ice cream beside other officers and Ashley Ochoa Valadez. Taken by Sophia MacKinnon on Aug. 29. (Sophia MacKinnon)

“It’s just a chance for UPD to welcome back the students and give out safety brochures and kind of connect with the students,” Nicodemus said. “Everybody likes a root beer float on a hot day.”

Nicodemus wanted to make sure everyone is aware that they are there to aid in the success of the students, faculty and staff. 

Many people, staff and students, showed up to the event and seemed to have a great time chatting with the UPD. The root beer floats, which were made by Chief Nicodemus, were delicious and refreshing.

Although UPD is different from the Chico Police Department, they still have  all the same training in the Academy and are partnered with them to prevent any safety concerns. There only difference is they focus on protecting those specifically on campus.

Along with the UPD, some of the Chico State student community service officers attended the event. One of the members, Ashley Ochoa Valadez, was there ready to help UPD in answering questions.

“You’re around a lot of sargents, lieutenants, chiefs, everything,” Valadez said. “It’s community based and you are here to protect the campus through Campus Connections from six to midnight. We’re just here to protect the students and staff.”

Valadez explained many ways they help keep students safe. She specified how they offer rides for students through the Campus Connection shuttle service and do bike patrol. Valadez became a student community service officer in hopes of getting some good experience to eventually become a probation officer. She also mentioned that it is fun to do, and the UPD has a great group of people to be around.

Sophia Mackinnon can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
Seven Bidwell Run Club runners climb a hill at Bidwell Canyon Trail during one of their weekly meetings. Photo courtesy of Andrew D’Lugos.
Bidwell Run Club: A gateway to Chico’s trails
Photo taken by Molly Myers on Sept. 3, 2023 downtown across from where the Farmers Market is held.
Abandoned shoes in Chico: photo series
Both faculty members’ and students’ mental health are suffering due to a lack of support at Chico State and across the California State University System. Photo by Vie Studio on Pexels.
Faculty, students' mental health continue to suffer
Meet The Orion's fall 2024 editorial board. Collage created by Ariana Powell on May 8 using Pixlr.
Meet The Orion's fall 2024 editorial board!
Photo credit: Diego Ramirez
Congrats to The Orion graduates!
Kaila Yu started out on MySpace, before "influencer" was really a word. Courtesy: Kaila Yu.
Import model to powerhouse: Kaila Yu's influencer journey
About the Contributor
Sophia MacKinnon
Sophia MacKinnon, Reporter
Sophia MacKinnon is a fourth-year student majoring in communications with a minor in journalism and public relations. This will be her first year on The Orion staff but MacKinnon always had a love for writing. She has interests in a career in journalism or public relations.