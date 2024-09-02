Chico State police discipline policy breakdown

Chico State’s police policy manual defines little when it comes to porn, but has defined plans of action and measures when officers break laws, both at the college and outside of their duties.

This follows the arrest of a Butte College police officer for the distribution and possession of child pornography, here’s how it would be dealt with at Chico State.

The University Police Department policy manual that governs the department does not have any specific sections on what would be done if campus officers are committing similar crimes, such as the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The policy manual is used by a majority of police officers across California, and the California State University system.

However, “individual agencies including Chico State have their own mission, vision and values,” Chico State’s Public Relations Manager Andrew Staples stated in an email.

The policy manual “aims to provide a safe environment for our campus community through proactive, progressive and professional law enforcement services,” Staples said.

In the one instance that pornography is mentioned in the handbook, it states that it cannot be “intentionally” accessed by campus police through internet systems used for duty. It does not, however, clarify whether the department restricts its access outside of department systems and actions.

In addition, “officers that violate any of the university’s policies even when off-duty could face discipline for actions that violate state or federal laws or go against the ethical standards expected of law enforcement agents,” according to the manual.

The viewing and distribution of pornography among consenting adults in private settings is legal in the United States. However, the inclusion of any minors in any of these actions makes it illegal and a punishable offense with lengthy prison sentences.

At Chico State, most complaints about external affairs or crimes committed off-duty are handled by outside agencies that have the relevant jurisdiction.

“Any hypothetical disciplinary investigation would be handled internally by the department, and by the University if warranted,” Staples said. “Any external consequences for actions unrelated to work at Chico State would be led by the investigating agency, such as city, county or federal law enforcement.”

Students and faculty that are interested in delving deeper into the manual can access it on the University police department website.

