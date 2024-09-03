Major outage impacting Chico State internet resolved

Update 3:28 – The wifi went down again for approximately 5 minutes. ITSS is working closely with Chico State’s hardware provider Alcatel to investigate the root cause and prevent more outages, said Director of ITSS, Amandeep Grewal. He also expressed that finding the root cause is taking longer than expected and they have out more eyes on monitoring the situation.

On Tuesday students arrived to class and pulled out their laptops to find they couldn’t connect to the internet. Luckily, internet services are working once again, Chico State ITSS said.

The services affected were:

Eduroam

Csuchico

Guest

ITSS sent an email to students at 12:32 p.m. regarding the incident but began investigating it at 11:30 a.m., the status dashboard states.

Since around 11:00 a.m. the network has been intermittently going down but is now back up with no expectation of the services going down again.

The network operations team is still investigating the incident. So far they are unsure of what the root cause is. They have classified this as a major outage.

As of now the internet services are working again but the investigation is still ongoing. For people interested in following updates you can go to the status dashboard and subscribe to notifications.

You can also reach out to ITSS at [email protected]u or 530-898-4357.

We spoke with the director of ITSS, Amandeep Grewal, who said they are not expecting the network to go down again. He has also called for more monitoring in place so they can see and get ahead of future outages.

ITSS is still currently monitoring for changes or any issues that may arise.

As of now Grewal has said he has no reason to think the network outage is caused by a bad actor.

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected].