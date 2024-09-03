Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Major outage impacting Chico State internet resolved

Internet services are back up after intermittent internet outages Tuesday
Christopher Hutton // September 3, 2024
Elizabeth Helmer
Scott Kodai working in his ITSS office. Photo credit: Elizabeth Helmer

Update 3:28 – The wifi went down again for approximately 5 minutes. ITSS is working closely with Chico State’s hardware provider Alcatel to investigate the root cause and prevent more outages, said Director of ITSS, Amandeep Grewal. He also expressed that finding the root cause is taking longer than expected and they have out more eyes on monitoring the situation. 

On Tuesday students arrived to class and pulled out their laptops to find they couldn’t connect to the internet. Luckily, internet services are working once again, Chico State ITSS said.

The services affected were: 

  • Eduroam
  • Csuchico
  • Guest

ITSS sent an email to students at 12:32 p.m. regarding the incident but began investigating it at 11:30 a.m., the status dashboard states. 

Since around 11:00 a.m. the network has been intermittently going down but is now back up with no expectation of the services going down again. 

The network operations team is still investigating the incident. So far they are unsure of what the root cause is. They have classified this as a major outage. 

As of now the internet services are working again but the investigation is still ongoing. For people interested in following updates you can go to the status dashboard and subscribe to notifications.

You can also reach out to ITSS at [email protected]u or 530-898-4357.

We spoke with the director of ITSS, Amandeep Grewal, who said they are not expecting the network to go down again. He has also called for more monitoring in place so they can see and get ahead of future outages. 

ITSS is still currently monitoring for changes or any issues that may arise.

As of now Grewal has said he has no reason to think the network outage is caused by a bad actor.

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected]. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Smoke can be seen through Chico due to the Centerville Fire burning east of Chico. Courtesy: CAL FIRE Butte County via X
Fire crews at the scene of a vegetation fire east of Chico
A University Police Department cruiser parked near Trinity Hall during the Associated Students’ Music Under the Stars concert. Taken by Ariana Powell on Sept. 21.
Chico State issues alcohol, drug policy notice
 The viewing and distribution of pornography among consenting adults in private settings is legal in the United States. Photo from Pixabay.
Chico State police discipline policy breakdown
The new College of Behavioral and Social Sciences building, the first net-zero building at Chico State located on 230 West First St. Taken by Bea Williams on Aug. 28
College of Behavioral and Social Sciences new building with café opening this fall
Photo of the police officer that was arrested on Aug. 28. Courtesy of the Butte County Sheriff's Office.
Butte College police officer found in possession of child porn
A biker on the bike path through Chico State between Butte Hall and Big Chico Creek. Taken by Sophia MacKinnon.
Chico State’s bike path ownership exchange
About the Contributor
Elizabeth Helmer
Elizabeth Helmer, Staff Writer