El Consejo de Chico aprueba el programa de arte en cajas de servicios

Callum Standish is a fourth-year journalism and news major from Castro Valley. Standish is in his third semester on The Orion and now serves as the opinion and features editors. He is interested in cars, music, culture and the environment. Standish enjoys exploring the nooks and crannies of Chico on his bicycle and spending time with friends. He loves to meet new people and hear their stories, and has great reverence for our lovely small town. Standish believes there is light and joy in everyone.