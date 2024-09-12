Medieval history enthusiasts revive the past

On a broiling hot day near the Sycamore Pool in Lower Bidwell Park, the Barony of Rivenoak, a community of medieval history enthusiasts, gathered to share medieval arts and science.

People made clothes, armor, weapons and more. Others participated in two fighting events: rapier, involving fencing swords, and one-on-one combat, referred to as heavy fighting.

The Barony of Rivenoak is a Butte County-based reenactment group dedicated to preserving medieval history and knowledge. It’s part of the West Kingdom, one of 20 kingdoms in the Society of Creative Anachronism, a non-profit immersive history group, which has an impressive membership of 30,000 people worldwide.

Being involved with the barony is more immersive than simply learning about medieval history. Members expressed how the gatherings strengthened their insight as to what life was really like in the era.

Merrie Busch, who holds the title of baroness, described how educational the experience of being a part of the barony is.

She said that history is “not just the words,” but rather a deeper understanding of how people used to live. To Busch, reenacting history with people who share the same interests is the best way to appreciate it.

Busch said being in the barony steered her toward taking history classes, leading her to become a history teacher. She spent 23 years teaching high school history.

Lord Griffith and his son Toralf, more mundanely known as Mason and Mason Jr. Greeley, participated in combat. Wearing heavy armor and thick leather on a hot sunny day, the two fought against each other and fellow combatants in the Championship of the Barony of Rivenoak.

Fighters created their own armor and weapons, making sure they adhered to the SCA’s guidelines.

For those who didn’t want to create their own, or didn’t have the means to, the SCA has a shop and the community is more than willing to lend a hand, Greeley said.

Greeley. is a social studies teacher in Red Bluff in Tehama County. He specializes in European Medieval history and introduced his son to the Barony of Rivenoak after the pandemic.



The record-holding powerlifter from Butte College, Mason Jr. cut through his competition, including his father, and was crowned by the baronesses.

“He’s fast and young and that definitely pays off,” Greeley said.

The commitment to the barony is clear to see among some members. Chris Zelmer, or known better by his persona name, Casper, is one of the fighters.

He wore a suit of armor that he made himself. The scales adorning the front and back of the suit were first tediously cut from paper, traced onto cardboard and finished with a layer of duct tape. It took him nine months to make.

When the combat concluded, members flocked to the arts and science table, where they voted on their favorite handmade medieval art by placing a marble in cups. The contending art selections, made by members of the barony, were stamped tags, miniature painting kits and small bags.

The artisan and current arts and sciences confectioner champion, Kelley Duevas, or Jorg the Sharpe, as she wanted to be called, received the most marbles in her cup for her inspired watercolor painting kits.

At the closing ceremony, the Prince of Cynagua, which is a title given to someone who has won many tournaments, gave an inspiring speech, calling for members to grab their armor and weapons to fight the Principality of Mists, a Bay Area-based principality, on Nov. 8-10. The location is not yet determined.

The Barony of Rivenoak meets weekly at various restaurants or member’s houses and hosts fighter practice every Saturday at 2 p.m., as well as workshops on medieval arts and sciences.

More information can be found on their website or Facebook group.

