The Chico Police Department issued a traffic alert about a vehicle and pedestrian crash on Esplanade near West Sacramento Avenue at 4:10 p.m., urging people to avoid the Esplanade between West First Avenue and West Sacramento Avenue.

Chico PD said they don’t have any information about the crash at the moment.

The Orion will update this story as more information becomes available.

Michael Arrendondo can be reached at [email protected].