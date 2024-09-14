An alt-girl’s perspective: Airing my ‘dirty’ playlist

There have been multiple points throughout my life where I’ve been embarrassed when certain songs come over my playlist while others are listening in. This often leads to rapid and awkward fumbling of a phone or laptop to quickly turn off the music or skip to another song … and I think everyone has had this issue at some point.

Of course, to be a conscious listener and person, you never want to make those around you feel uncomfortable due to your listening choices. For example, maybe skip those songs that have racist remarks, slurs, sexist themes and so on.

But there are other types of songs that should not be avoided just because they might be embarrassing or out of the ordinary. Here are a few examples:

Women empowerment songs

I’m not sure about everyone else, but some of the women empowerment songs I listen to are more of the grunge-genre that is often explicit and strong-willed. Sometimes I feel like it’s just easier to skip these songs to avoid any weird looks or awkward conversations.

However, there’s nothing wrong with these types of songs, as long as they don’t extend into faux-minism.

Some of my favorite women empowerment songs include:

Stigmatized songs

Unfortunately, due to ever-changing cultural standards, sometimes songs, specific musicians and even entire genres can be stigmatized. Due to our society’s supposed evolution past “emo culture” some of the more well-known and stereotypical songs associated with the movement have become passé and less accepted.

I can’t tell you how many times I get a snort of derision whenever more stereotypical emo songs come over my playlist.

As a teen who was heavily in her emo era in high school, I came in contact with a lot of judgment about the genre and was even bullied for my choice of music, especially as a woman.

In my experience it was more acceptable for men to “be emo,” since as a woman, stereotypically, I’m “supposed” to dress in sundresses and listen to Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. I feel like I got more judgment and pushback because I was a woman who was emo and listened to emo music. People have even made specific comments about how a woman shouldn’t listen to emo or goth music.

Even after hell school, I’ve encountered this type of stigma.

As everyone becomes more and more certain and comfortable with themselves and their individual tastes, one should never buckle to cultural standards of music tastes.

Some of my favorite more “stereotypical” emo and stigmatized songs include:

Songs with mental health themes

Mental health in general is becoming more and more talked about in our culture. However, there are still debates about methods of discussion in the media.

Songs across a myriad of genres address mental health in different manners. Some songs go directly to mentioning suicidality.

Suicide especially, is a very sensitive topic for many, and those who struggle with it and mental health altogether have different ways of finding relatability in media. Even Swifties are finding elements of suicidality in Taylor Swift’s newer songs.

For me, I like listening to songs that aren’t shy about talking about what it feels like to hate yourself or want to hurt yourself. I am always sensitive about who is around when I listen to them, but I’m tired of being ashamed of them.

Here are a few examples of songs I prefer that have these themes:

Songs with religious themes

This is another area of music that I am sensitive about playing in front of certain people, as religion is a touchy subject in our culture as a whole.

Obviously, I share different religious views than a lot of people, and personally I am more spiritual than actually religious; so I feel less offended by songs that talk about religion, specifically religion in connection with sinful or potentially blasphemous topics or themes.

In my family we always say in mixed company it’s always best to avoid politics and religion, to avoid verbally violent debates. But artistic mediums, such as music, can bend these rules and open up a conversation which is part of the reason why I listen to music that has different religious tones.

I was raised as a Christian and with basic Christian values so to me these types of songs are still new.

Here are a few examples of songs I listen to that I feel like push the boundaries:

Songs with profanity and “immorality”

I follow the studies and mentality that profanity is a sign of intelligence and creativity. And I am getting to the point where I’m more comfortable with swearing in front of others.

But when it comes to media — TV shows, films, music, etc. — sometimes it gets a little harder to give less of a fuck, excuse my profanity.

Once again, I am always sensitive to those around me, but profanity and “immorality” — such as sex, drugs and so on — have infiltrated media for decades and society is becoming more accustomed to these themes.

As media consumers we’ve become desensitized to swearing and “immorality” and as music listeners maybe we should too.

Here are a few examples of profane and “immoral” songs I listen to:

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].