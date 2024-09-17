Oroville religious leader ordered to stand trial on multiple sexual assault charges

Sansue Bee Vang, 57, from Oroville appeared in Butte County Superior Court to face multiple sexual assault charges against a child under 14 years and an adult woman, the Butte County District Attorney’s Office said.

Vang is the founder and leader of a Hmong religious organization, Kev Ntseeg Leej Niam Kee Tiam Vaj Lis Thum. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said this religious group is based in Oroville.

The Butte County DA’s Office stated in a press release that both victims knew Vang through the organization and were threatened if they told anyone about the assaults.

After three preliminary hearings and extensive investigations, testimony determined that Vang molested the child on five different occasions when the victim was between the age 8 and 10, Ramsey said.

It was also established that Vang forcibly raped an adult woman on two separate occasions.

What is Kev Ntseeg Leej Niam?

Kev Ntseeg Leej Niam, is a Hmong religion organization that was founded in 2006. Their website explains their main mission to promote and preserve Leej Niam’s teachings of love, care, respect and kindness to one another.

Vang founded the group in Appleton, Wisconsin and moved to Fresno in 2015. In 2020, Vang chose families from Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Carolina and Fresno to relocate to Oroville to build a temple and community at the base of Table Mountain, said Ramsey.

Zos Ntuj Hmoov Ntuj Community Land Trust

In 2017, members of Kev Ntseeg Leej Niam purchased 170-acre property in Oroville for the development of Zos Ntuj Hmoov Ntuj Community Land Trust.

Their brief history mentions they paid off the property in 2021 and completed a master plan in 2022. As of now, they are working on the entitlement, which must be completed before they can work on any construction documents. The purpose of the ZNHN CLT is to provide benefits towards its low-income members and create a safe, loving space for the Hmong community.

Leader of the trust, Chee Lee, gave a brief description of the religion and the goals that the community is trying to achieve. She went over the development plan for the temple, village and how they are spreading the word for donations.

To achieve their goal of expanding their community, the organization is currently seeking donations in a restaurant located at 2688 Myers St, Oroville, called Delicious Food 2 Go, co-owned by Lee.

“We make posts on Facebook and attend events so people can know,” said Lee. Along with other members, she meets once a month for updates on the fundraiser.

The estimated entitlement budget is $850,000 and they have earned roughly over $100,000, Lee said. When asked about Vang, Lee responded, “He is not a part of this project. That’s more of a personal matter.”

In a phone interview, ZNHN CLT President Cheuyengther Xiong’s comments about Vang were very similar to Chee Lee.

Vang’s current status in the organization remains unknown.

Vang remains in custody on a no-bail hold and will appear in Butte County Superior Court on Oct. 3 to set a jury trial date.

