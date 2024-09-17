Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Oroville religious leader ordered to stand trial on multiple sexual assault charges

Founder of Hmong organization faces 42 years over rape-related charges on multiple occasions
Byline photo of Rebecca Gonzalez
Rebecca Gonzalez and Pedro Apolinar // September 17, 2024
Sansue Bee Vang, shown above, was sentenced in Butte County Superior Court. Photo from Butte County Jail.

Sansue Bee Vang, 57, from Oroville appeared in Butte County Superior Court to face multiple sexual assault charges against a child under 14 years and an adult woman, the Butte County District Attorney’s Office said. 

Vang is the founder and leader of a Hmong religious organization, Kev Ntseeg Leej Niam Kee Tiam Vaj Lis Thum. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said this religious group is based in Oroville. 

The Butte County DA’s Office stated in a press release that both victims knew Vang through the organization and were threatened if they told anyone about the assaults.

After three preliminary hearings and extensive investigations, testimony determined that Vang molested the child on five different occasions when the victim was between the age 8 and 10, Ramsey said.

It was also established that Vang forcibly raped an adult woman on two separate occasions.

What is Kev Ntseeg Leej Niam?

Kev Ntseeg Leej Niam, is a Hmong religion organization that was founded in 2006. Their website explains their main mission to promote and preserve Leej Niam’s teachings of love, care, respect and kindness to one another. 

Vang founded the group in Appleton, Wisconsin and moved to Fresno in 2015. In 2020, Vang chose families from Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Carolina and Fresno to relocate to Oroville to build a temple and community at the base of Table Mountain, said Ramsey.

Zos Ntuj Hmoov Ntuj Community Land Trust 

In 2017, members of Kev Ntseeg Leej Niam purchased 170-acre property in Oroville for the development of Zos Ntuj Hmoov Ntuj Community Land Trust. 

Their brief history mentions they paid off the property in 2021 and completed a master plan in 2022. As of now, they are working on the entitlement, which must be completed before they can work on any construction documents. The purpose of the ZNHN CLT is to provide benefits towards its low-income members and create a safe, loving space for the Hmong community. 

Leader of the trust, Chee Lee, gave a brief description of the religion and the goals that the community is trying to achieve. She went over the development plan for the temple, village and how they are spreading the word for donations.

To achieve their goal of expanding their community, the organization is currently seeking donations in a restaurant located at 2688 Myers St, Oroville, called Delicious Food 2 Go, co-owned by Lee.

“We make posts on Facebook and attend events so people can know,” said Lee. Along with other members, she meets once a month for updates on the fundraiser. 

The estimated entitlement budget is $850,000 and they have earned roughly over $100,000, Lee said. When asked about Vang, Lee responded, “He is not a part of this project. That’s more of a personal matter.”

Delicious Food 2 Go is in Oroville and owned by members of the Hmong organization. Photo was taken by Pedro Apolinar on April 25.

In a phone interview, ZNHN CLT President Cheuyengther Xiong’s comments about Vang were very similar to Chee Lee.

Vang’s current status in the organization remains unknown.

Vang remains in custody on a no-bail hold and will appear in Butte County Superior Court on Oct. 3 to set a jury trial date.

Rebecca Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
The FBI is investigating a possible assassination attempt on former president and presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday. Photo from Pixabay.
FBI investigates possible second assassination attempt on Donald Trump
Chico State students react to Tuesday's presidential debate. Graphic made by Hana Beaty.
Chico State students react to presidential debate
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 2?
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
Orion news weekly highlights: Sept. 7 to 13
Photo of a gender-inclusive restroom taken the second floor of Tehema on September 4th, 2024. The sign indicates everyone can use it.
New gender-inclusive restrooms on campus
From the Chico Police Department Facebook page
Police: Teen rushed to hospital with major injuries after being hit by Chico State student
About the Contributor
Rebecca Gonzalez
Rebecca Gonzalez, Features Reporter
Rebecca Gonzalez is in her second year at Chico State, majoring in journalism. This is her first semester in The Orion and she is excited to include her passion for sports writing. She has always been a big sports fan, mainly football and baseball. She hopes to become a writer for one of the professional teams from either sport.