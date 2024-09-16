Evangelist rapper takes the stage in Downtown Chico

The instrumentals of “INDUSTRY BABY” by Lil Nas X thundered from speakers at the Chico City Plaza Saturday night. But replacing the original lyrics of the song were Christian messages.

People gathered around the plaza stage for the Open Air Concert to witness the words and music of Lacy Brunson — stage name Lacy B — an evangelist rapper from Plainfield, N.J.

The Open Air Concert had a turnout of around 30 people — most of them members of Victory Chapel. Families sat together in the crowd while children played behind the rows of chairs.

Victory Chapel, a branch of the Christian Fellowship Ministries Church, is a non-denominational church in Chico. The senior pastor, Claude Crawford, organized the event and promoted it through the church.

The show kicked off Victory Chapel’s revival series, six services happening Sept. 15-19.

Lacy B is known for changing lyrics of popular rap songs to share a more positive message. He started making music with his wife, but after starting a family became a solo artist, he said.

He shared his testimony with the crowd between songs, describing his battle with drugs and alcohol. He also talked about the challenge of choosing religion while still going out to clubs and bars.

His approach to making music stems from his own relationship with sound. He said that he used to listen to music for the wrong reasons, using the lyrics to enable an unhealthy lifestyle. Now the music holds a different meaning for him.

“It may have the same sound, but I like for it to have a different message,” he said.

Arturo Melendez, a member of Victory Chapel, sat in the audience with his family. It was his first time hearing Lacy B, and he expressed his enthusiasm for the event.

“That’s all I listen to; music that is encouraging and uplifting,” Melendez said.

Many in the audience appeared to be engaged with Brunson’s message— some stood as he sang.

