The Orion
Evangelist rapper takes the stage in Downtown Chico

Families and onlookers gathered at the Chico City Plaza on Saturday to listen to Lacy B, an evangelist rapper
Byline photo of Lexi Lynn
Byline photo of Chris Hutton
Lexi Lynn and Chris Hutton // September 16, 2024
People congregate as members of Victory Chapel work on setting up the stage for Lacy B’s performance. Some onlookers curiously linger, inquiring with audience members about the event. Photo taken by Lexi Lynn on Sept. 14.

The instrumentals of “INDUSTRY BABY” by Lil Nas X thundered from speakers at the Chico City Plaza Saturday night. But replacing the original lyrics of the song were Christian messages.

People gathered around the plaza stage for the Open Air Concert to witness the words and music of Lacy Brunson — stage name Lacy B — an evangelist rapper from Plainfield, N.J. 

The Open Air Concert had a turnout of around 30 people — most of them members of Victory Chapel. Families sat together in the crowd while children played behind the rows of chairs. 

Victory Chapel, a branch of the Christian Fellowship Ministries Church, is a non-denominational church in Chico. The senior pastor, Claude Crawford, organized the event and promoted it through the church. 

The show kicked off Victory Chapel’s revival series, six services happening Sept. 15-19.

Lacy Brunson, known by his artist name Lacy B, talks about his past struggles with drugs and alcohol. He shares his experience with finding religion and using music as an outlet to practice his faith. Photo taken by Lexi Lynn on Sept. 14.

Lacy B is known for changing lyrics of popular rap songs to share a more positive message. He started making music with his wife, but after starting a family became a solo artist, he said. 

He shared his testimony with the crowd between songs, describing his battle with drugs and alcohol. He also talked about the challenge of choosing religion while still going out to clubs and bars. 

His approach to making music stems from his own relationship with sound. He said that he used to listen to music for the wrong reasons, using the lyrics to enable an unhealthy lifestyle. Now the music holds a different meaning for him.

“It may have the same sound, but I like for it to have a different message,” he said. 

Arturo Melendez, a member of Victory Chapel, sat in the audience with his family. It was his first time hearing Lacy B, and he expressed his enthusiasm for the event. 

“That’s all I listen to; music that is encouraging and uplifting,” Melendez said.

Many in the audience appeared to be engaged with Brunson’s message— some stood as he sang. 

More information on Victory Chapel and their upcoming services can be found on their website

Lexi Lynn and Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Lexi Lynn
Lexi Lynn, Features Reporter
Lexi Lynn is a third-year journalism major from Redding. This is her first semester on The Orion, and she’s excited to get involved with the Chico community. In her free time, she loves backpacking, reading and attending live music events.
Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Entertainment Reporter
Chris Hutton is a junior majoring in journalism at Chico State. He enjoys learning about new topics and his hobbies include rock climbing, skateboarding and writing.