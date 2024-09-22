Campus food truck schedule: Sept. 23-27

From falafel to coffee, food trucks are popping up everywhere on Chico State’s campus. Here is a schedule showing where students’ favorite trucks will be for the week of Sept. 23-27
Monday, Sept. 23
- Halal Platter and Kona Ice — in front of the Student Success Center
- Harvester — near the bridge next to the Science Building
- Lovebird Coffee Company — in front of Holt Hall
- Kelly’s Cheesesteak — near Éstom Jámani
Tuesday, Sept. 24
- Halal Platter — in front of the Student Success Center
- Harvester— near the bridge next to the Science Building
- Lovebird Coffee — in front of Holt Hall
- Kelly’s Cheesesteak — near Éstom Jámani
Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Halal Platter and Kona Ice — in front of the Student Success Center
- Lovebird Coffee — in front of Holt Hall
- Kelly’s Cheesesteak — near Éstom Jámani
Thursday, Sept. 26
- Halal Platter — in front of the Student Success Center
- Harvester — near the bridge next to the Science Building
- Lovebird Coffee — in front of Holt Hall
- Kelly’s Cheesesteak — near Éstom Jámani
- Halal Platter — nNear Nettleton Stadium for special events
Friday, Sept. 27
- Halal Platter and Kona Ice — in front of the Student Success Center
- Harvester — near the bridge next to the Science Building
- Lovebird Coffee — in front of Holt Hall
- Kelly’s Cheesesteak — near Éstom Jámani
