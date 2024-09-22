Chico State's independent student newspaper

Campus food truck schedule: Sept. 23-27

A schedule of food trucks on campus for the week of Sept. 23-27
Byline photo of Nadia Hill
Nadia Hill, Food Editor // September 22, 2024

From falafel to coffee, food trucks are popping up everywhere on Chico State’s campus. Here is a schedule showing where students’ favorite trucks will be for the week of Sept. 23-27

 

Monday, Sept. 23

 

 

Tuesday, Sept. 24

 

  • Halal Platter — in front of the Student Success Center
  • Harvester— near the bridge next to the Science Building
  • Lovebird Coffee — in front of Holt Hall
  • Kelly’s Cheesesteak — near Éstom Jámani

 

Wednesday, Sept. 25

 

  • Halal Platter and Kona Ice — in front of the Student Success Center
  • Lovebird Coffee — in front of Holt Hall
  • Kelly’s Cheesesteak — near Éstom Jámani 

 

Thursday, Sept. 26

 

  • Halal Platter — in front of the Student Success Center
  • Harvester — near the bridge next to the Science Building 
  • Lovebird Coffee — in front of Holt Hall
  • Kelly’s Cheesesteak — near Éstom Jámani
  • Halal Platter — nNear Nettleton Stadium for special events

 

Friday, Sept. 27

 

  • Halal Platter and Kona Ice in front of the Student Success Center
  • Harvester — near the bridge next to the Science Building
  • Lovebird Coffee — in front of Holt Hall
  • Kelly’s Cheesesteak — near Éstom Jámani

 

Nadia Hill can be reached at [email protected].

