National Day calendar: Sept. 22-28

Here are just a few of the National Days for the week of Sept. 22-28:
Sunday, Sept. 22
- National Ice Cream Cone Day
- Even though summer is technically over, people’s love of ice cream … and ice cream cones … is not. There is some uncertainty over who invented ice cream cones, but the earliest reference shows up in French cookbooks in 1825
- Hobbit Day
- Put up your large, hairy feet and enjoy the “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” marathons on Hobbit Day
Monday, Sept. 23
- National Family Day
- Every fourth Monday of September, National Family Day is celebrated. Monday is a great day to connect with your family, even if you’re miles away, make sure to give them a call, send a meaningful message or set-up a long distance night of fun like a virtual movie or game night
- Celebrate Bisexuality Day
- Sept. 23 is a day meant to unite the bisexual community, as well as counteract any prejudice in the straight and LGBTQ+ community that exists against the bisexual community. The date of the celebration was set to coincide with Freddy Mercury’s birthday
Tuesday, Sept. 24
- National Cherries Jubilee Day
- If you love cherries and desserts, Tuesday will be the perfect day for you. This cherry dessert is known for being dramatic with brandy often being set aflame
- National Punctuation Day
- Punctuation marks determine the emotion of every written sentence. On Tuesday, when you’re texting your friends, writing essays or posting to social, experiment with punctuation marks you don’t normally use on National Punctuation Day
Wednesday, Sept. 25
- National Quesadilla Day
- Head over to Aca Taco, Tres Hombres or Mas Amor to pick up a great quesadilla for National Quesadilla Day, or just grab the ingredients at the store and make some at home … just please … don’t go to Taco Bell
- National Comic Book Day
- Storylines, lovable protagonists, easily hateable antagonists, unique art — comic books have it all. National Comic Book Day is a great day to break out that box of comic books, leaf through them and recognize the work of the illustrators and writers
Thursday, Sept. 26
- National Pancake Day
- The eternal debate between pancakes and waffles will be temporarily put to rest on Thursday … National Pancake Day. Pancakes — also known as Johnnycakes — date back over 30,000 years ago
- National Dumpling Day
- And if you don’t like pancakes … Thursday is also National Dumpling Day. Dumplings come in a variety of flavors, colors and shapes, and if you want some truly amazing dumplings, head over to Drunken Dumpling on Park Avenue
Friday, Sept. 27
- National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
- The last Friday of September, since 2008, is National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Friday is a time to beat down any stigma surrounding the illness and inform yourself on its impacts
- National Day of Forgiveness
- Forgiveness can be difficult and powerful at the same time, so Friday is a good time to let go of any resentment you hold toward different people in your life
Saturday, Sept. 28
- National Ghost Hunting Day
- If you’re a fan of “The Conjuring,” “Poltergeist,” “Paranormal Activity” or any other ghostly movie, then Saturday is for you. National Ghost Hunting Day precedes spooky month and kicks off the international investigation of the paranormal. Many ghosts float around Chico State, including the Ghost of Laxson Auditorium … so be careful out there
- National Drink Beer Day
- Guinness, Bud Light, Corona, Coors Light, local brews, whatever your beer of choice is, grab a cold — or room temperature one — from your fridge or go to a restaurant or brewery to celebrate National Drink Beer Day
To check out the other National Days, go here.
Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected].