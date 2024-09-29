National Day calendar: Sept. 29-Oct. 5

Here are just a few of the National Days to have fun with for the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5:
Sunday, Sept. 29
- National Veterans of Foreign Wars Day
- National Veterans of Foreign Wars Day is 24 hours dedicated to honoring the men and women who have served our country. The VFW was established in 1899 by a group of veterans from the Spanish-American War and the Philippine Insurrection.
- National Coffee Day
- Head on over Common Grounds, Creekside Cafe or Lovebird Coffee for a nice cup of joe to celebrate National Coffee Day. Whether you take your coffee black, full of sugar or somewhere in between, Sunday is the day to celebrate everyone’s caffeine addiction.
Monday, Sept. 30
- Orange Shirt Day
- Orange Shirt Day promotes awareness about the Indian residential school system still impacting Native American communities in the United States and Canada. Orange Shirt Day was created back in 2013. The Chico State Office of Tribal Relations will be handing out orange shirts until supplies run out to help bring about awareness.
- National Hot Mulled Cider Day
- It’s a strange time right now with September almost over but still overly hot temperatures, however it’s never too soon for a nice cup of hot mulled cider. Fill your home with the smell of cinnamon, nutmeg and apple and wrap your hands around a warm mug of the comfort drink on National Hot Mulled Cider Day.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
- National Hair Day
- Everyone’s hair is unique and special, and requires lots of care, and Tuesday is a great day to spend an extra minute making your hair look extraordinary on National Hair Day. The day was founded by NuMe back in 2017.
- National Taco Day
- The history of tacos reaches way back to when native people living in the lake region of the Valley of Mexico traditionally ate tacos filled with small fish. National Taco Day is a great day to remember the food’s history as well as indulge yourself with the taco of your choice; just head on over to Aca Taco, Tres Hombres or Mas Amor in Downtown Chico.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
- National Name Your Car Day
- Some people name their swords and others name their cars, so National Name Your Car Day is an excellent time to respect the vehicle that gets you place to place, multiple times a day. Whether you name them based on color, temperament or after your favorite video game character, make sure it’s unique to them. Due to my car’s color, I named it “Bloodlet” after the archaic medical practice.
- Random Acts of Poetry Day
- Calling all novice and expert poets, Wednesday is a day dedicated to random acts of poetry, a time to exercise your art and writing voice through jotting down and reciting your choice of poetry.
Thursday, Oct. 3
- National Techies Day
- National Techies Day is a time dedicated to encouraging people to join the technology field. It also falls during National Cyber Security Awareness Month.
- National Boyfriend Day
- If you have a special boy in your life, National Boyfriend Day is the opportunity to show your appreciation. Whether you get him some flowers, take him to dinner or just provide some words of affirmation, he’s sure to appreciate the attention. It also helps if your boyfriend is a techie … you can celebrate both national days at once.
Friday, Oct. 4
- World College Radio Day
- Make sure to tune into KCSC Radio on Friday to acknowledge World College Radio Day. The idea for the day started back in 2010.
- National Vodka Day/National Cinnamon Bun Day
- For those who choose to imbibe, grab some Burnett’s on your way home to celebrate National Vodka Day … please drink responsibly and hang up those keys. For those not of age or who simply choose not to drink, Friday is also National Cinnamon Bun Day.
Saturday, Oct. 5
- National Do Something Nice Day
- All it takes is something small to make someone’s day; getting the door, leaving space for someone to merge into a lane, etc. National Do Something Nice Day is the perfect time just to be a kind human being and help out the student sitting next to you.
- National Get Funky Day
- “Funky” means a lot of things to different people, but in general it means turning up the mood and energy and doing something out of the ordinary. So get down and funky for National Get Funky Day. You can do this by wearing funky colors, listening to funky music or just busting out some funky moves.
To check out other National Days, go here.
Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].