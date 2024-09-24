Police: Suspect arrested after reckless driving causes crash

A suspect — Michael Ames — was arrested on Wednesday on charges related to reckless driving and was later found to be in possession of a gun, the Chico Police Department stated in a press release.

Ames was driving recklessly on East Eighth Street when a Chico police motorcycle officer spotted him. Ames made two reckless turns and ran a stop sign, causing a car crash, police said.

He attempted to leave the scene of the car crash but the officer was able to detain him, the Chico Police Department press release said.

Ames had been driving on a suspended license and his vehicle has been impounded for 30 days.

He was transported to the Butte County Jail for reckless driving, possession of a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm and driving on a suspended license, Chico police said.

No one involved in the crash was injured.

Owen Daniels can be reached at o[email protected].