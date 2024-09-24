Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Police: Suspect arrested after reckless driving causes crash

The suspect attempted to leave the scene of the car crash but an officer was able to detain him, the Chico Police Department press release said
Byline photo of Owen Daniels
Owen Daniels, Opinion Reporter // September 24, 2024
An inventory search of Ames vehicle revealed he was in possession of a loaded firearm inside of a leather motorcycle vest. Courtesy: Chico Police Department

A suspect — Michael Ames — was arrested on Wednesday on charges related to reckless driving and was later found to be in possession of a gun, the Chico Police Department stated in a press release. 

Ames was driving recklessly on East Eighth Street when a Chico police motorcycle officer spotted him. Ames made two reckless turns and ran a stop sign, causing a car crash, police said.

He attempted to leave the scene of the car crash but the officer was able to detain him, the Chico Police Department press release said. 

Ames had been driving on a suspended license and his vehicle has been impounded for 30 days. 

He was transported to the Butte County Jail for reckless driving, possession of a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm and driving on a suspended license, Chico police said. 

No one involved in the crash was injured. 

Owen Daniels can be reached at o[email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Chico State student Dominic Lencioni, concrete industry management major who passed Sept. 7. Courtesy: Delores Lencioni
Chico State remembers student Dominic Lencioni
Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk for damages related to a plot of land on the Texas border. Photo from Pixabay
Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk
Tenessa Audette, the republican mayor of Redding, is running against Heather Hadwick for California State Assembly District 1. Photo courtesy of Tenessa Audette’s media library.
California State Assembly District 1 candidate: Tenessa Audette
Volunteers throw trash into the correct bins at Hooker Oak Park on Sept. 21. All the trash was picked up from around Bidwell Park and Chico Creeks.
Community rallies for Bidwell Park and Chico Creeks Cleanup
University Police Department on 2nd and Chestnut streets.
Man with wooden club taken to hospital on psychiatric hold
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 4?
About the Contributor
Owen Daniels
Owen Daniels, Opinion Reporter
Owen Daniels is second-year journalism student who is from San Rafael. He is very excited to be writing for the Orion and hopes to continue doing so for as long as he is at Chico State. Owen hopes to one day become a sports journalist so he can continue being around what he loves.