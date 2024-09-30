On the ballot: What is Prop 6?

The California general election this November will have 10 new propositions. Proposition 6 would remove part of the original California Constitution that grants prisons and jails the ability to force those incarcerated to work or perform labor as punishment for crime.

The California Constitution currently bans involuntary service unless it is punishment for a crime.

The work done by those incarcerated is usually jobs needed to uphold the prison such as cooking and cleaning. Around one-third of incarcerated people work and many are paid less than $1 per hour, as stated in the California voter’s guide. Those who refuse to work can face punishments such as denial of services, violence or even solitary confinement.

Lori Wilson, an assemblywoman for District 11, wrote the proposition. She said forced labor is cruel as it undermines rehabilitation, can encourage re-offenses and leads to harsh punishments.

If passed, the proposition would replace forced work with volunteer work or voluntary programs. These could include educational advancement programs or job training, as stated in the California voter’s guide. These programs would prioritize rehabilitation and improve public safety as those incarcerated are aided to reintegrate into society.

Prop 6 would prohibit involuntary servitude and state prisons would not be allowed to force prisoners to work or punish them if they refused.

Voting no on the proposition would mean the original text in the California Constitution, that grants prisons the ability to impose involuntary servitude, would remain.

If Prop 6 is passed, there could be increases or decreases in state or local criminal justice costs. “Any potential increase or decrease in state and local criminal justice costs likely would not exceed the tens of millions of dollars each year (annually)” as stated in the California voter’s guide.

Supporters of the prop include Dolores Huerta, an American labor leader and Stephen Downing, the retired deputy chief of Law Enforcement Action Partnership.

There was no argument against this prop submitted to the voter’s guide and no committees opposed the prop.

The general election will take place on Nov. 5 but ballots will begin mailing out on Oct. 7 in Butte County.

Beatrice Williams can be reached at [email protected].