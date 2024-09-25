Chico man arraigned on charges related to attempted murder of officers

A Chico man — Travis Patrick McCarty — was arraigned in Butte County Superior Court on charges related to the attempted murder of officers. According to the Butte County District Attorney’s Office, the charges included:

Assault with a semi-automatic gun on officers

Shooting into an occupied car

Possession of an assault rifle

Three counts of being a Felon in possession of a firearm

Being a felon in possession of live ammunition

Possessing a ghost gun

The press release stated that the incident took place on April 17 late in the evening in a gated community off of the Skyway between Chico and Paradise.

District Attorney Mike Ramsay suggested in the court proceedings Tuesday that the charges stemmed from a possible domestic dispute between McCarty and his wife.

McCarty’s wife separated from him and had taken their son to stay with a friend in the gated community. The day before the shooting — April 16 — McCarty’s wife had gotten a temporary restraining order against McCarty, the press release stated.

On the day of the incident, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the gated community after receiving information that McCarty had tried to enter the community and had access to firearms. Two BCSO officers parked their cars in the entrance of the gate to prevent McCarty from getting through.

Around 1:15 a.m. on April 18 the officers saw McCarty’s car pull into the entrance shortly before he left his car and walked to the gate. The officers tried to speak with McCarty before he returned to his car, the press release stated.

After officers turned on the emergency lights, McCarty fired multiple shots from a 9mm pistol into the front of the patrol car. At least three of the shots hit the car and one shot went through the windshield.

One officer returned fire and McCarty was struck in the lower leg, incapacitating him. McCarty was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for treatment before being released to Butte County Jail.

Following the arrest, officers found a 9mm self-manufactured semi-automatic ghost gun nearby where McCarty fell. Inside McCarty’s car, investigators found a loaded shotgun, a loaded AR15-style assault rifle and multiple fully loaded magazines, the press release said.

Given the charges against McCarty he is likely facing life in prison, Ramsay said.

McCarty is being held without bail until his next court appearance on Oct. 3 to select dates for a jury trial.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].