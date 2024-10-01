Chico State new agricultural education center, farm store

A groundbreaking ceremony took place at the University Farm on Friday Sept. 20 to celebrate a new education center and farm store. This new building will provide more space for classrooms, student clubs, special events and competitions.

Chico State’s University Farm is one of the four university farm’s associated with the California State University. They provide traditional classwork concepts mixed with hands-on learning experience.

President Steve Perez expressed his excitement for the project.

“This is the first time in a long time we’ve built something new over here,” Perez said. He looks forward to see non agricultural students take courses at the farm and visit the store.

The 9,500 square foot facility will have more space for classrooms, conferences and special events. There will also be dedicated space for student clubs and competitions.

“It will consist of four state-of-the-art classrooms that can then be opened up into a larger space,” Interim Associate Dean and Farm Director Kevin Patton said.

Both faculty and students will be given additional capacity for teaching as well as venue space for important meetings.

College of Agriculture Interim Dean David Hassenzahl mentioned how much they needed new classrooms.

“Right now we have these buildings here that were intended to be temporary. They don’t have great air conditioning and are tired, old buildings,” Hassenzahl said.

This is his second year as dean and mentioned that the plan for the building had been discussed for many years.

The College of Agriculture has collaborated with Modern Building and JKAE to design the envisioned structure.

The farm currently sells beef, pork and lamb at their meats lab. However, they are open to the public on Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The purpose of the farm store is to unify the sale of the University Farm’s produce and meats. This includes products from their organic vegetable, orchard, and peach units. There have also been discussion on incorporating cheeses and ice cream from their dairy unit.

Their recognition increases as a place to purchase locally grown produce and enhance agricultural knowledge for visitors.

Flor Ibarra, a fourth-year agricultural science and education major, showed excitement for the upcoming farm store.

“Everything is hand harvested by the students so it is a great way for us to showcase our produce,” Ibarra said.

She continued, saying the store can build better connections with community buyers. The budget is nearly $11.5 million, after receiving an $18 million fund from the State of California a couple years ago.

The farm store will be named after Chico State alumnus and member of the University Foundation board Jay Gilbert. The dedication comes from Gilbert’s on going support for agriculture students and providing hands-on experience through his company, Oakdale Feed and Seed.

The building is planned to be done by June and in session for the fall 2025 semester.

