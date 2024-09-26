Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Stories from the streets: Thomas Covington

Thomas Covington recounts the events of his life that led him to being disabled and homeless on the streets of Chico
Byline photo of Lexi Lynn
Lexi Lynn, Reporter // September 26, 2024
Thomas Covington has lived in Chico intermittently throughout his life, and is currently homeless due to disability. Taken by Lexi Lynn on Sept. 20.

Between captaining a fishing boat in Alaska, bartending in Vegas and sleeping on the beaches of Hawaii, Thomas Covington has lived nothing short of a colorful life. 

This is Covington’s story as he tells it, as much of the information in this story could not be verified.

Covington moved to Chico with his family at 4-years-old when his father accepted a position as the general manager for Grand Auto. His parents divorced a couple of years later when he was still in middle school. 

Covington said that he had a hard time getting through high school. During his junior year, he had a baby with his girlfriend. At graduation, some of the women who worked for the school made the baby, Ryan, a miniature cap and gown. He said that he didn’t graduate due to absences. 

When his relationship ended, Covington was 19. Deciding that he was “done with Chico,” he moved to Anchorage, Alaska, to live with his two older brothers.

During his time in Alaska, Covington worked in the automotive industry. He picked up various jobs, but said that he didn’t enjoy most of them. At his 21st birthday party, he met a girl named Cherie. They immediately hit it off and started dating, he said. 

Covington and Cherie had two sons together in Anchorage. They were together for eight years before they separated. Their reason for separation was not made clear in Covington’s retelling. 

Covington decided that he wanted to live in Las Vegas, where he had previously worked a summer job with a friend. He flew into Las Vegas without a plan and he ended up homeless for a short period of time. 

Upon arriving in Vegas, Covington said, “I saw the strip for the first time and thought, ‘God, this is Disneyland for adults.’” 

Covington said that he walked up and down the strip every day in search of a job. He stored his belongings in four navy blue duffel bags, which he was able to stash at a local shelter. After a few weeks of searching, Covington was hired as a barback at a casino. 

Throughout his time in Vegas, Covington received calls that Cherie was drunk driving with his sons in the car. Though he expressed concern for the situation, he never took action against it.

Covington eventually got word that Cherie had died in a car accident. She was reportedly sober.

He left Vegas to take over custody of his sons in Alaska. He remembers taking the two boys on a walk to tell them about Cherie’s death. 

“That’s a hard thing to tell a kid,” Covington said. 

He ended up suing the people involved in the accident, where he won a large sum of money that he set aside for his kids’ college tuition. Covington raised the boys in Alaska until they were old enough to live on their own.

Thomas Covington sits in his wheelchair while he talks to friends passing by. To his right are two cups of ice water from the Jack in the Box across the street. Taken by Lexi Lynn on Sept. 20.

Covington described his passion for fishing while he lived in Alaska. He claimed to have been a captain of a fishing charter, called “Tom’s Charter.” He said that he made most of his living running the boat and taking tourists on fishing trips. 

Covington moved to Hawaii after his sons left for college. In Hawaii, he lived on various beaches with a girl he met from Russia.

He had a stroke one night and was sent to a rehabilitation hospital, where he lived for a year. He was paralyzed on the left side of his body and couldn’t walk. He said that his memory was faulty, and he had to relearn the alphabet and names of colors. 

Covington said that he still struggles with recalling information. 

“It’s like the last four numbers in a phone number… you know you know it, but it’s just lost in your brain,” Covington said. 

Dealing with the aftermath of his stroke forced Covington to move to Sandpoint, Idaho, to live with his mother. During his time in Idaho, he injured himself while tripping over the oven door in his kitchen and had to have his arm amputated. 

Covington had his arm amputated after tripping over the oven door in his kitchen. Taken by Lexi Lynn on Sept. 20.

Covington moved back to Chico after recovering from both the stroke and amputation. He has been camped on a wheelchair ramp under a building near the Downtown Plaza for years now. He said that he is on disability and is unable to work.

Covington said that his plan moving forward is to make it back to Alaska. He is waiting for his friend to give him a ride to the Sacramento International Airport in a few weeks. 

“I’m looking forward to having my own place again. I’ve forgotten what that’s like; it’s been so long,” he said. 

Lexi Lynn can be reached at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
El Centro resource center is located in Meriam Library 161. Photo taken by Rebecca Gonzalez on Sept. 18.
Bienvenidos El Centro: New resource center for students
There are multiple nationally-declared days that bring awareness or a little bit of fun to each day. Graphic created by Ariana Powell on Sept. 18.
National Day calendar: Sept. 22-28
Medieval history enthusiasts revive the past through reenactments at Bidwell Park on Saturday. Photo taken by Lexi Lynn on Sept. 7
Medieval history enthusiasts revive the past
Frequency’s dance floor is in front of the DJ booth and has various light show modes. Photo taken by Nadia Hill on Sept. 3.
Frequency dance club: A sober alternative
Katherine Tansey speaks up about her continuing struggle to receive help from community resources for mental health. Photo taken by Lexi Lynn on Sept. 8.
Stories from the streets: Katherine Tansey
An illustration using Tech Toss’s logo color scheme to depict a computer and Tech Toss’s founder Dakota Rose. Graphic made by Nadia Hill on Sept. 5.
Tech Toss: Giving old tech new life
About the Contributor
Lexi Lynn
Lexi Lynn, Features Reporter
Lexi Lynn is a third-year journalism major from Redding. This is her first semester on The Orion, and she’s excited to get involved with the Chico community. In her free time, she loves backpacking, reading and attending live music events.