Letter from the editor: Removal of inaccurate, insensitive articles

In reviewing both articles, we noticed multiple statements were factually incorrect, and due to the volume of inaccurate statements, we decided to remove the articles altogether

Ariana Powell, Editor-in-Chief // September 27, 2024


To our readers:

At the end of last semester two articles were published under the opinion section and after hearing from reporters and readers, the editorial board chose to remove the articles from the website for two reasons:

  • Inaccurate statements
  • Potentially racist comments

In reviewing both articles, we noticed multiple statements were factually incorrect, and due to the volume of inaccurate statements, we decided to remove the articles altogether.

There were also statements that could be considered racist and insensitive.

As Chico State’s independent news organization our goal is to provide you with accurate, unbiased information. It is also our goal to ensure the entire community feels safe and heard.

We apologize to anyone who may have been affected by the misinformation or hurt by the articles’ content.

If you have any further questions about the two removed articles or would like to submit an article or letter to the editor, please email us at [email protected].

Sincerely,

Ariana Powell, editor-in-chief

Ariana Powell
Ariana Powell, Editor-in-Chief
Ariana Powell is in her fifth year at Chico State as a media arts criticism and journalism news double-major. Now in her fifth semester on The Orion and having assumed the editor-in-chief position for the second time, she is prepared to continue helping upcoming journalists and endeavors to continue building her repertoire of multimedia and writing skills. In her free time, she enjoys writing, watching and analyzing films, reading and spending time with her loved ones.