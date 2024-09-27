Letter from the editor: Removal of inaccurate, insensitive articles

To our readers:

At the end of last semester two articles were published under the opinion section and after hearing from reporters and readers, the editorial board chose to remove the articles from the website for two reasons:

Inaccurate statements

Potentially racist comments

In reviewing both articles, we noticed multiple statements were factually incorrect, and due to the volume of inaccurate statements, we decided to remove the articles altogether.

There were also statements that could be considered racist and insensitive.

As Chico State’s independent news organization our goal is to provide you with accurate, unbiased information. It is also our goal to ensure the entire community feels safe and heard.

We apologize to anyone who may have been affected by the misinformation or hurt by the articles’ content.

If you have any further questions about the two removed articles or would like to submit an article or letter to the editor, please email us at [email protected].

Sincerely,

Ariana Powell, editor-in-chief