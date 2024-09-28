Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

An alt-girl’s perspective: Popular music should stay out of politics

When it comes to party conventions, campaign rallies and endorsements, music should stay out of politics … just an alt-girl’s perspective
Byline photo of Ariana Powell
Ariana Powell, Editor-in-Chief // September 28, 2024
Music is powerful … and so is politics and policy … so maybe the two shouldn’t mix. Graphic AI-generated by Ariana Powell using Adobe Firefly and edited using Adobe Express.

Music has a great influence on emotional experience and can impact how we feel, whether it be sadness, anger, hope, joy, disappointment, embarrassment and so on. Politics does the same. Politicians use emotion to win over potential voters, so combined … the two can be volatile and highly influential, which is why some popular music should stay out of politics.

During this election season popular music has been used multiple times at party conventions, campaign rallies and in endorsements.

The most notable usage of music for political gain is during former President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies.

Recently, The White Stripes has joined the ever-lengthening list of musicians suing Trump for using their songs as part of his campaign without permission. The lawsuit alleges that he used the song “Seven Nation Army” in a fundraising pitch in a social media post.

In an Instagram post, Jack White — a member of the disbanded music group — stated “The machine sues fascists.” 

Other musicians that have sued Trump this election season include Beyoncé, Celine Dion, the Foo Fighters and ABBA.

Outside of legal issues, the Republican party has also enlisted piped-in and live music at their July Republican National Convention.

Their “playlist” included “Celebration” by Kool and the Gang and live performances by Lee Greenwood, Kid Rock and Chris Janson.

The line between a musician and their music is thin and often blurred, which can make conscious or unconscious associations between a musician’s songs and a mentality hard.

Just as a listener’s view of a singer’s songs can be influenced by criminal actions — a more recent example being Sean “Diddy” Combs’ court case — it can also be influenced by declared political alignment.

Shortly after the debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, pop icon Taylor Swift endorsed Harris. After this, both sides either used her new stance as a way to draw her fans to their side or condemned her, stating it would impact her image and success.

In an MSNBC interview, Harris’ running mate, Governor Tim Walz, said  “This would be your opportunity, Swifties — KamalaHarris.com, get on over there, give us a hand, get things going.”

While on the other side, in a Fox News interview, Trump said that Swift would pay the price for the endorsement in the marketplace.

Swift’s endorsement has already started influencing her Swifties toward Harris.

Of course the Democratic side isn’t immune to using musicians, their songs and their social pull to swing things in their direction.

During the Democratic National Convention in August, there were multiple live performances by musicians like John Legend, Stevie Wonder and Sheila E.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
President Keilani Adams showing the group the steps along with the hand movements. This particular hand movement represents the sun.
Pacific Islanders Club offers a piece of Hawaii
The Orion Logo - 2023
Letter from the editor: Removal of inaccurate, insensitive articles
Thomas Covington has lived in Chico intermittently throughout his life, and is currently homeless due to disability. Taken by Lexi Lynn on Sept. 20.
Stories from the streets: Thomas Covington
El Centro resource center is located in Meriam Library 161. Photo taken by Rebecca Gonzalez on Sept. 18.
Bienvenidos El Centro: New resource center for students
There are multiple nationally-declared days that bring awareness or a little bit of fun to each day. Graphic created by Ariana Powell on Sept. 18.
National Day calendar: Sept. 22-28
Medieval history enthusiasts revive the past through reenactments at Bidwell Park on Saturday. Photo taken by Lexi Lynn on Sept. 7
Medieval history enthusiasts revive the past
More in Uncategorized
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 5?
Butte hall covered in toilet paper, no suspect has been found yet. Photo taken by Cecilia Gonzalez on Sept. 16
University Police investigate toilet papering of Butte Hall
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
Orion news weekly highlights: Sept. 1 to 6
President Perez shaking the hand of Taylor Bisby as she receives her Master's degree. Taken by Jessica Miller on May 15
Chico State celebrates Graduate Studies Commencement
Customers enjoying all-you-can eat rolls as servers work in Sake restaurant. Taken by Jessica Miller on April 18.
All-you-can-eat sushi: Sake restaurant is now open
Pedestrians line up for California Border Patrol processing at the Calexico, Calif. port of entry. Courtesy: Josh Denmark on Jan. 4, 2022
After conversations with Chico State staff, U.S. Border Patrol cancels career fair attendance
About the Contributor
Ariana Powell
Ariana Powell, Editor-in-Chief
Ariana Powell is in her fifth year at Chico State as a media arts criticism and journalism news double-major. Now in her fifth semester on The Orion and having assumed the editor-in-chief position for the second time, she is prepared to continue helping upcoming journalists and endeavors to continue building her repertoire of multimedia and writing skills. In her free time, she enjoys writing, watching and analyzing films, reading and spending time with her loved ones.