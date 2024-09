After the power was restored and campus was reopened, Chico State Athletics announced that the men’s and women’s soccer games will be played at the University Soccer Stadium. Admissions will be free for all fans.

The women’s match kicks off Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. for senior night, followed by the men’s game at 7 p.m.

Due to logistical preparations, volleyball will still be played at Pleasant Valley High School. No admission will be charged.

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected]