School of Performing Arts: Performance schedule

Where and when to catch Chico State students perform in concerts, plays and musicals
Byline photo of Nadia Hill
Nadia Hill, Entertainment Editor // October 7, 2024
The Performance Arts Center is the venue for the majority of performances on campus. Photo taken by Nadia Hill on Oct. 3

Music is in the air this autumn at Chico State. Check out the upcoming productions on campus as featured in  Impulse Magazine

October 

      • Harlen Allen Theater – Room 144 in the Performance Art Center 
      • Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for youth and Chico State students with Wildcat IDs required at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.
      • Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
  • 19: Jazz X-Press Concert: In Walked Love
      • Harlen Allen Theater – Room 144 in the Performance Art Center 
      • Tickets are $20 for Seniors — Ages 60+ — $18 for youth — ages 3-18 — and Chico State students pay $10 with Wildcat IDs required at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.
      • Show starts at 7:30 p.m., but doors open at 6:45 p.m. 
  • 26: Choral Concert: Music in the Air
    • Harlen Allen Theater – Room 144 in the Performance Art Center 
    • Tickets are $20 for Seniors — Ages 60+ — $18 for 17 and under — and Chico State students pay $10 with Wildcat IDs required at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.
    • Show starts at 7:30 p.m., but doors open at 6:45 p.m. 

November

  • 2: Wind Ensemble Concert: A Symphony in the Leaves
      • Harlen Allen Theater – Room 144 in the Performance Art Center 
      • Tickets are $20 for Seniors — Ages 60+ — $18 for ages 3-18— and Chico State students pay $8 with Wildcat IDs required at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.
      • Show starts at 7:30 p.m., but doors open at 6:45 p.m. 
  • 5: Band/Jazz Too Concert: A Stage Set for Two
  • 13-17: Theater Production: Next to Normal 
    • Wismer Theater – Room 135 in the Performance Art Center 
    • Tickets $22 for Seniors — Ages 60+ — $20 for 17 and under and Chico State students pay $10 with Wildcat IDs required at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.
    • This musical features themes of self-harm, grief and loss and mental and emotional health – including bipolar disorder and depression – adult language and drug use.

December

  • 7-8: Glorious Sounds of the Season 
    • Harlen Allen Theater – Room 144 in the Performance Art Center
    • Saturday: Doors open at 1:15 p.m., show starts at 2 p.m., doors open at 6:45 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: Doors open at 1:15 p.m., show starts at 2:00 p.m
    • Tickets are $25 
  • 13-14 Student Directed One-Acts

Nadia Hill can be reached at [email protected]

