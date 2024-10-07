School of Performing Arts: Performance schedule

Music is in the air this autumn at Chico State. Check out the upcoming productions on campus as featured in Impulse Magazine.
October
- 10-13: Theater Production: “The Crucible”
- Harlen Allen Theater – Room 144 in the Performance Art Center
- Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for youth and Chico State students with Wildcat IDs required at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
- 19: Jazz X-Press Concert: In Walked Love
- Harlen Allen Theater – Room 144 in the Performance Art Center
- Tickets are $20 for Seniors — Ages 60+ — $18 for youth — ages 3-18 — and Chico State students pay $10 with Wildcat IDs required at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Show starts at 7:30 p.m., but doors open at 6:45 p.m.
- 26: Choral Concert: Music in the Air
- Harlen Allen Theater – Room 144 in the Performance Art Center
- Tickets are $20 for Seniors — Ages 60+ — $18 for 17 and under — and Chico State students pay $10 with Wildcat IDs required at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Show starts at 7:30 p.m., but doors open at 6:45 p.m.
November
- 2: Wind Ensemble Concert: A Symphony in the Leaves
- Harlen Allen Theater – Room 144 in the Performance Art Center
- Tickets are $20 for Seniors — Ages 60+ — $18 for ages 3-18— and Chico State students pay $8 with Wildcat IDs required at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Show starts at 7:30 p.m., but doors open at 6:45 p.m.
- 5: Band/Jazz Too Concert: A Stage Set for Two
- 13-17: Theater Production: Next to Normal
- Wismer Theater – Room 135 in the Performance Art Center
- Tickets $22 for Seniors — Ages 60+ — $20 for 17 and under and Chico State students pay $10 with Wildcat IDs required at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.
- This musical features themes of self-harm, grief and loss and mental and emotional health – including bipolar disorder and depression – adult language and drug use.
December
- 7-8: Glorious Sounds of the Season
- Harlen Allen Theater – Room 144 in the Performance Art Center
- Saturday: Doors open at 1:15 p.m., show starts at 2 p.m., doors open at 6:45 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday: Doors open at 1:15 p.m., show starts at 2:00 p.m
- Tickets are $25
- 13-14 Student Directed One-Acts
Nadia Hill can be reached at [email protected].