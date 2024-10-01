Cider, community and crafts: Cidery hosts lively market

On Sunday, Lassen Traditional Cidery owner Ben Nielson opened up its quaint tasting room and surrounding space to Your Local Marketplace to host Blossom Pop-Up Market. They’ve been hosting this series of markets since 2021.

Immediately upon entering the lot, guests were met with the sound of pleasant music from band Buy 1 Get 1, smiles from fellow attendees, a substantial list of ciders to choose from, wafts of local food scents and vendors eager to excitingly speak on their products, ranging from jewelry to baked goods.

Blossom Market was this month’s theme for Your Local Marketplace’s series of markets that are put on by TurkeyTail Farm. Samantha Zangrilli, the market coordinator, explains her vision in creating these markets and how they differ from others Chico has to offer.

Zangrilli explained that what makes Your Local Marketplace markets special is the amount of care and thought put into them.

Each market provides vendors and food, but also free activities for everyone to enjoy such as live music and crafts.

“I envision these as a third space, meaning this is a place to come and be with friends, family and community without having to spend money,” said Zangrilli.

From the outside, her desired atmosphere is apparent. Quirky, living-room style couches decorated with funky throw pillows and blankets sit on various outdoor rugs and pieces of turf.

Mismatched table sets, kiddie pools, a hand painted photo stand-in of a cider bottle and an apple and a craft table fill the remaining outdoor space. A series of buckets and baskets filled with pinecones and sticks labeled “Dog Library” greet guests near the entrance, encouraging pets to have fun, too.

Many guests settled in with plates full of food from OmFoods and Ranch Hands. The market began at 11 a.m. and went until 4 p.m.

The music tent served as the focal point of the outdoor section. Band members Doug Stein and Brian Asher spent the majority of the time playing guitar and singing for guests, occasionally cracking a joke and engaging with the attendees.

Gallery // 12 Photos Megan Gauer Couches and various seating arrangements line the outside portion of the cidery, creating a casual atmosphere for guests to eat, drink and enjoy the music. Taken by Megan Gauer on Sept 29.

Nielsen, who opened the cidery in 2016, loves to be able to provide a space for local art.

“It’s just a good community. It’s nice to get people in here just enjoying themselves,” Nielson said.

The remaining space is filled with vendor booths. With a few outside and the majority in the various rooms inside, the vendors are able to have a large chunk of their own space to show off their tables.

Among the vendors, there was a mix of first-time sellers and frequent sellers.

Symone Beasley and owner of Bbop Bling, a permanent jewelry booth, has a rich history of vending in Chico. She has attended trade shows throughout California since she was 17-years-old.

Beasley began creating permanent jewelry, metal soldered on the customer and meant to never be removed, in March 2022.

Bbop Bling has been at Your Local Marketplace markets for the past year and a half. Additionally, Beasley has vended at many local markets in Chico. She notes that business varies at every market, and many factors can influence how good business is.

“No market is ever going to be the same, even if it’s hosted by the same people in the same location. You just have to work with the ‘ups’ at those,” Beasley said.

Though Beasley has history with this market, most vendors were first-time sellers.

Melody Shaiken, artist and owner of Enter the Melon, is new to Chico. This was also her first Your Local Marketplace market. She is aiming to sign up to sell at as many markets as she can as a new Chico local.

Shaiken focuses on visual art, and sells everything from prints to stickers. She finds markets to be important for communities.

Shakien’s art is largely inspired by the concept of the divine feminine and female empowerment, and almost all of her work displayed related to female figures.

The market rooms are divided into three sections: two smaller rooms and one large room lined with barrels and rustic wooden crates, reminding everyone of the unique location.

In the larger room sat Mariah Ortner, owner of Golden Hour Permanent Jewelry and a full-time cosmetologist. Ortner feels that Chico is unique for its vast local support.

“It’s extremely important to have markets like these for people who are independent and running their own businesses,” said Ortner. “Chico has created a lot of opportunities, as there are so many markets available to us now.”

Ortner said that hosting Blossom Pop-up Market at the cidery makes the location and atmosphere especially interesting and fun.

The diversity of products, customers and vendors brought for a unique experience unlike others, where community and product pride shined through vendors and attendees.

Lassen Traditional Cidery is located at 643 Entler Ave. Suite 52. It is open on Fridays from 4-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-6 p.m.

To sign up to be a vendor or find out more about the markets, Your Local Marketplace is available on Instagram and Facebook.

Megan Gauer can be reached at [email protected].