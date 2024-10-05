Chico State's independent student newspaper

Chico State alumna opens small business in Meriam Park

Bapa’s Market is a natural foods store that provides easy access to sustainable goods
Byline photo of Rebecca Gonzalez
Rebecca Gonzalez, Features Reporter // October 5, 2024
Business owner, Ashley Juhl-Darlington, had been planning her market for the last couple years. Photo taken by Rebecca Gonzalez on Oct. 1

Meriam Park has welcomed a new business, Bapa’s Market, which displays a variety of natural and organic foods. The owner is a Chico State alumna who has a personal connection with the health industry.

Located between Roselle Bar and Lounge and Tio’s Pizza, the appearance of Bapa’s Market draws the attention of bypassers with its wooden textured exterior and bright yellow and green signage.

The neighborhood bodega provides the grocery essentials, small gifts and flowers. Products vary from fresh produce from local farmers to health and beauty. 

The market has partnered with Earl’s Organic Produce, for the seasonal produce of avocados and mangos. Other vendors/partners sold at Bapa’s Market include:

Bapa’s produce is found at the right side of the market and will contain mainly from farmers around the community. Photo taken by Rebecca Gonzalez on Sept. 26

Products are divided into multiple sections including bread, pastas, drinks, snacks and more. Whole grain and wheat bread, pasta, sauces, and canned vegetables are in one section. The opposing end holds gluten free chips, jerky, protein bars, low sugar fruit bars and candies.

There is a baking section that is comprised of gluten-free all purpose flour, almond flour, granola and rolled oats. Organic and non-gmo peanut and almond butter are also included as well as organic strawberry, blueberry, grape and apricot jelly.

A large fridge section is located near the back of the store filled with milk, ice cream, cookie dough, frozen breakfast. Alongside are charcuterie fixings such as cheeses, meats, jams, olives and crackers. 

Towards the front of the store is a fridge mixed with drinks, plant based protein bars, and packaged meals. The drinks include low to zero sugar sodas, kombucha, immunity shots, coffee and plant based energy drinks.

The grab-and-go meals are available for those with a busy schedule that need to make a quick stop. The packaged sushi, salads and wraps are prepared by SuperFresh.

A few tables are placed throughout the store with small items like kitchen towels, silverware, glasses, candles, and beauty products from an all natural skincare brand RBA Skincare.

Market owner, Ashley Juhl-Darlington, grew up in Chico and earned a public administration masters with emphasis on healthcare at Chico State. She was involved in the healthcare industry for nearly 30 years working as a medical assistant, phlebotomist, practice manager and her favorite position, a midwife.

She realized that she needed to pivot and find a new passion once her kids left for school. She loves the health food industry and has always wanted to create her own business to provide healthier food options and better lifestyle. 

Juhl-Darlington explained the planning process upon creating her dream store. 

“It was two years from the time I started the planning process until opening day,” Juhl-Darlington said. 

Juhl-Darlington pitched the idea to Butte College’s Small Business Development Center to figure out the demographics.

“I worked with them doing research, crunching numbers and making sure it was the right area; that it would be sustainable,” Juhl-Darlington said.

Challenges are inevitable for business owners and Juhl-Darlington’s biggest issue was her personal battle with the process of handling a brand new store.

“The challenging part for me was basically teaching myself how to navigate the road of becoming an entrepreneur of a natural food store,” Juhl-Darlington said.

Bapa’s selection of protein snacks and treats. Photo taken by Rebecca Gonzalez on Sept. 26.

Juhl-Darlington turned to 3 core for loans to get started on the building. 3 core is an organization that assists small businesses with the services of commercial loans and economic development. They were able to get the right contacts regarding flooring, refrigeration and design. The overall process to put the store together was said to have been a smooth and fun experience for Juhl-Darlington.

Business at Bapa’s Market had been smooth and receptive from customers. Juhl-Darlington has been pleased to see new customers everyday as well as returning customers who live close by. 

The name of the market is dedicated to the name of Juhl-Darlington’s grandfather. She wanted to honor the values he instilled in their family and his enduring drive to give back to the community.

“My dad always taught me and instilled in me to leave a legacy. Whatever you do, do it well with the right intentions and purposes,” she said.

A soft opening was on Sept. 13 but a grand opening is still being discussed to happen sometime by the end of the year. 

Rebecca Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected].

Rebecca Gonzalez is in her second year at Chico State, majoring in journalism. This is her first semester in The Orion and she is excited to include her passion for sports writing. She has always been a big sports fan, mainly football and baseball. She hopes to become a writer for one of the professional teams from either sport.