Family Worship Center and Federale’s first ever performance in Chico

Family Worship Center and Federale will have a live performance event at Duffy’s Tavern at 337 Main St. on Saturday, Oct. 6. The bands are both from Portland and this will be their first time performing in Chico.

Andy Krissberg, the lead singer, started recording records with Family Worship Center around 2022, but his history with creating music started in 2018. He said that he started in Nashville with a simple recording project.

He began to collect a group of people from Nashville that he said were “really neat musicians who I mainly just wanted to play with.” After that, he moved to Seattle and really got the band started with a group of people he liked creating music and having fun with.

So far, they have released two records that can be bought online for $20. Krissberg explained that the creation of these two records was a fun project that allowed him to work with people he really respected. They got to work with talented people such as Sierra Ferrell and SpaceBomb.

“Both were totally different experiences,” Krissberg said. “But I can’t say one was better than the other. They were both really just for fun.”

Krissberg said that a new record is expected to be released next summer. He expressed his excitement over this new record being much more of a group effort and he isn’t the only lead singer in the songs recorded.

Krissberg describes Family Worship Center as a rock ‘n’ roll forest band. He wants people listening to just have a good time and be a part of their art.

“We’re a big band. We have 10 people on stage,” Krissberg said. “Our main message is building community and putting that out there.”

Federale is the other band performing with Family Worship Center. Krissberg said that the leader of Federale, Collin Hegna, is someone he has recorded with before and always enjoys working with.

Krissberg wants readers to know that before Chico, their next stop is Reno for OffBeat Music Festival on Oct. 4. Otherwise, the event at Duffy’s Tavern will be on Oct. 6 with a $17.85 admissions fee.

Sophia Mackinnon can be reached at [email protected].