Chico man pleads no contest to pallet shelter arson-related charges

A Chico man, Zachary Fitch, pleaded no contest Wednesday to charges related to starting a fire that destroyed two pallet shelters on Aug. 5, a press release from the Butte County District Attorney’s Office states.

Fitch waived his preliminary hearing on Oct. 2, allowing his lawyer to represent him and plead no contest.

Fitch was arraigned on charges related to a felony count of intentional arson of inhabited residences.

The pallet shelters were created as a result of Warren v. Chico and are meant to provide free shelter to the homeless community.

Fitch’s girlfriend at the time was staying at one of the shelters, however, she was not home when the fire started, the press release stated.

The fire spread to another nearby pallet residence belonging to a person unrelated to Fitch. The person was able to escape the fire without injury.

Surveillance footage from earlier that morning shows Fitch and his girlfriend verbally arguing, then leaving the shelter.

Later, a masked individual — wearing the same clothes that Fitch was — is seen jumping the fence into the shelter. According to the press release, the fire can be seen starting right as the masked person leaves the area.

Fitch also pleaded no contest to an additional felony count of grand theft that was from an unrelated arrest.

Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said the grand theft felony was brought up for stealing more than $6,000 of merchandise from Target. There were around 14 total thefts that took place over a year, Ramsey said.

Fitch said he stole from Target to resell the merchandise as he did not have a job and needed money to buy fentanyl, the press release stated.

Fitch faces up to eight years in prison for the arson charge and two years for committing the crime while on recognizance from another crime.

He remains held in custody at the Butte County Jail without bail until his sentencing on Nov. 6.

