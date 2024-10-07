Chico State's independent student newspaper

Campus food truck schedule: Oct. 7-11

A schedule of food trucks on campus for the week of Oct. 7-11
Byline photo of Sophia MacKinnon
Sophia MacKinnon, Food Reporter // October 7, 2024
Nadia Hill
Kelly’s Cheesesteak parked in its usual spot in between Butte Hall and Éstom Jámani Hall. Photo taken by Nadia Hill on Aug. 30 .

From mac and cheese to super-fries, food trucks are popping up everywhere on Chico State’s campus. Here is a schedule showing where students’ favorite trucks will be for the week of Oct. 7- 11 

Monday, Oct. 7

 

Tuesday, Oct. 8

  • Halal Platter — in front of the Student Success Center
  • Harvester— near the bridge next to the Science Building
  • Lovebird Coffee — in front of Holt Hall
  • Kelly’s Cheesesteak — near Éstom Jámani

 

Wednesday, Oct. 9

  • Halal Platter and Kona Ice — in front of the Student Success Center
  • Lovebird Coffee — in front of Holt Hall
  • Kelly’s Cheesesteak — near Trinity Lawn 

 

Thursday, Oct. 10 

  • Halal Platter — in front of the Student Success Center
  • Harvester — near the bridge next to the Science Building 
  • Lovebird Coffee — in front of Holt Hall
  • Kelly’s Cheesesteak — near Éstom Jámani
  • Halal Platter — Near Nettleton Stadium for special events

 

Friday, Oct. 11 

  • Halal Platter and Kona Ice —  in front of the Student Success Center
  • Harvester — near the bridge next to the Science Building
  • Lovebird Coffee — in front of Holt Hall
  • Kelly’s Cheesesteak — near Trinity Lawn

Sophia Mackinnon can be reached at [email protected].

