Campus food truck schedule: Oct. 7-11

From mac and cheese to super-fries, food trucks are popping up everywhere on Chico State’s campus. Here is a schedule showing where students’ favorite trucks will be for the week of Oct. 7- 11
Monday, Oct. 7
- Halal Platter and Kona Ice — in front of the Student Success Center
- Harvester — near the bridge next to the Science Building
- Lovebird Coffee Company — in front of Holt Hall
- Kelly’s Cheesesteak — near Éstom Jámani
Tuesday, Oct. 8
- Halal Platter — in front of the Student Success Center
- Harvester— near the bridge next to the Science Building
- Lovebird Coffee — in front of Holt Hall
- Kelly’s Cheesesteak — near Éstom Jámani
Wednesday, Oct. 9
- Halal Platter and Kona Ice — in front of the Student Success Center
- Lovebird Coffee — in front of Holt Hall
- Kelly’s Cheesesteak — near Trinity Lawn
Thursday, Oct. 10
- Halal Platter — in front of the Student Success Center
- Harvester — near the bridge next to the Science Building
- Lovebird Coffee — in front of Holt Hall
- Kelly’s Cheesesteak — near Éstom Jámani
- Halal Platter — Near Nettleton Stadium for special events
Friday, Oct. 11
- Halal Platter and Kona Ice — in front of the Student Success Center
- Harvester — near the bridge next to the Science Building
- Lovebird Coffee — in front of Holt Hall
- Kelly’s Cheesesteak — near Trinity Lawn
