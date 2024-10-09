Iresh Molina wins second CCAA Runner of the Week in third week of season

Junior Iresh Molina picked up her second California Collegiate Athletic Association Runner of the Week award of the season after finishing fifth at the Bill Roe Classic in Bellingham, Washington.

She was the first CCAA finisher in the race, and helped the Wildcats secure a second-place finish, only three points behind the Western Washington Vikings.

The Vikings came into the race ranked No. 11 in the nation and first in the west region, while the Wildcats were right behind them at No. 12 nationally and second in the west.

“It’s like, what’s the outcome gonna be at regionals?” she said. “It’s gonna be us or them.”

Molina won her first Runner of the Week award just two weeks prior with her twin sister, Della, after simultaneously crossing the finish line in first place.

After winning two runner of the week awards in as many races, Molina said she’s glad that her hard work is paying off. She added that she and her sister have been trying to make themselves “as healthy and as fast as possible.”

“I have been trying to put more and more work in and doing the one percent, the side things,” she said. “Except for [the fact that] I eat ice cream every night, but that’s essential.”

Molina also said that the team’s camaraderie has made it hard for her not to get excited to run every day.

“You just get to see your friends basically every day at practice and just yap with them,” she said.

The women’s team has been rolling early in the season, finishing in the top two in both races so far.

As for last week’s race, Molina’s twin sister, Della, finished one place behind. Fellow Wildcats, Marbella Flores and Sophia Pelletier, finished in the top 20 as well.

Two runners also made their Chico State debuts in Bellingham, with Kaya Scuba and Roxana Diaz finishing 31st and 60th respectively.

The Wildcats now look ahead to the San Francisco State Invitational, which takes place on Friday at Golden Gate Park’s Speedway Meadow. They then head to Huntsville, Alabama the next day to take part in the Charger Invitational, hosted by the University of Alabama Huntsville Chargers.

