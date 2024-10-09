Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Iresh Molina wins second CCAA Runner of the Week in third week of season

Byline photo of Nathan Chiochios
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor // October 9, 2024
Iresh Molina, middle, finishing out the final push of a race next to her sister, Della, right. Taken by Joshua Beam.

Junior Iresh Molina picked up her second California Collegiate Athletic Association Runner of the Week award of the season after finishing fifth at the Bill Roe Classic in Bellingham, Washington.

She was the first CCAA finisher in the race, and helped the Wildcats secure a second-place finish, only three points behind the Western Washington Vikings.

The Vikings came into the race ranked No. 11 in the nation and first in the west region, while the Wildcats were right behind them at No. 12 nationally and second in the west.

“It’s like, what’s the outcome gonna be at regionals?” she said. “It’s gonna be us or them.”

Molina won her first Runner of the Week award just two weeks prior with her twin sister, Della, after simultaneously crossing the finish line in first place.

After winning two runner of the week awards in as many races, Molina said she’s glad that her hard work is paying off. She added that she and her sister have been trying to make themselves “as healthy and as fast as possible.”

“I have been trying to put more and more work in and doing the one percent, the side things,” she said. “Except for [the fact that] I eat ice cream every night, but that’s essential.”

Molina also said that the team’s camaraderie has made it hard for her not to get excited to run every day.

“You just get to see your friends basically every day at practice and just yap with them,” she said.

The women’s team has been rolling early in the season, finishing in the top two in both races so far.

As for last week’s race, Molina’s twin sister, Della, finished one place behind. Fellow Wildcats, Marbella Flores and Sophia Pelletier, finished in the top 20 as well.

Two runners also made their Chico State debuts in Bellingham, with Kaya Scuba and Roxana Diaz finishing 31st and 60th respectively.

The Wildcats now look ahead to the San Francisco State Invitational, which takes place on Friday at Golden Gate Park’s Speedway Meadow. They then head to Huntsville, Alabama the next day to take part in the Charger Invitational, hosted by the University of Alabama Huntsville Chargers.

For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page.

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Darius Dukes dribbling down the wing, leaving his defender on the ground. Taken by Aaron Draper on Oct. 6.
Chico State men’s soccer drops points against Dominguez Hills
Chico State’s junior midfielder Hannah Pieri and freshman forward Caroline Souza celebrate Pieri’s game-tying goal in the 66th minute of the game against the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros on Oct. 6. Taken by Aaron Draper.
Wildcats women’s soccer claw back from behind against the Toros
Claire Nordeen and Kassandra Nall discussing tactics prior to the third set. Taken by Aaron Draper on Oct. 5
Chico State volleyball falls short to San Francisco State
Avery Pieri and Jordan Brail forcing the ball back to midfield in hopes of gaining back possession. Taken by Nate Paddock Sept. 8.
Chico State women’s soccer falls to Cal State LA in conference opener
Sophomore midfielder Sylas Sells celebrates and poses for a picture after hitting a goal during the second half, tying the game 1-1 against Cal State LA Friday Oct. 4, 2024 at Chico State.
No. 13 Chico State men’s soccer draw even against No. 2 Cal State LA
Chico State women’s volleyball team huddling after scoring a point in their game against Cal State San Bernardino on Oct. 4 in Chico. Photo taken by Trevor Lee.
Chico State volleyball falls short in conference home opener against Coyotes
About the Contributor
Nathan Chiochios
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor
Nathan Chiochios is in his fourth-year at Chico State as a journalism news major. He is from Mountain View, a town in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is his third semester on The Orion, and his second semester as sports editor. He has also interned at the Palo Alto Weekly. Chiochios looks forward to growing his journalism and writing skills. In his free time, he spends most of his time skateboarding and hanging out with friends and family.