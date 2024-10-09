Chico State's independent student newspaper

U.S. Senate candidate: Steve Garvey

Byline photo of Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter // October 9, 2024
Steve Garvey is a former baseball player running for the U.S. Senate. Courtesy: Steve Garvey

Steve Garvey is a Republican candidate running for U.S. Senate in November against Congressman Adam Schiff

Originally born in Florida, Garvey earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree from Michigan State University and then moved to California. He played baseball for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres

Garvey worked in business for many years and created his own marketing group. He is a public speaker and has produced and hosted multiple television series. He holds positions on several civic committees and corporate boards. 

If elected to the U.S. Senate, one of the main issues Garvey aims to address is the cost of living by addressing rising costs of food, energy and rising interest rates. He also wants to “emphasize free market solutions” and reduce costly mandates and regulations, as stated on his campaign site.

Another central issue to Garvey is homelessness. If elected, he aims to address homelessness in California by: 

  • Auditing spending toward the homeless community
  • Partnering with organizations such as the Alpha Project 
  • Addressing mental health and addiction as root causes of homelessness 
  • Ending “Housing First” policies that aim to provide unhoused individuals with housing as quickly as possible 
  • Enforcing laws and supporting new federal solutions 

Garvey also wants to combat rising housing costs and incentivize affordable housing by providing tax benefits to those who focus on producing “entry-level homes for first-time buyers,” as stated on his campaign site. 

Garvey supports Prop 36 which allows for felony charges and increases in sentences for specific crimes of drug and theft. He wants to continue to “back the blue” and ensure law enforcement has funding, training and education, as stated on his campaign site

Education is another central issue Garvey aims to address. For higher education, he aims to prioritize degrees that “lead directly to good-paying jobs in growing industries,” as stated on his campaign site. He wants to expand access to trades and apprenticeships and reduce student debt. 

Garvey also aims to address budgets and taxes by ensuring federal fiscal responsibility, cutting “unnecessary government programs,” reforming compensation for federal workers, advocating for national balanced budgets and wise investments, as stated on his campaign site.

He supports tax cuts for the middle class and aims to simplify the tax code to make it easier to comprehend. He wants to provide tax incentives for small businesses and oppose taxes that fund “unnecessary government growth,” as stated on his campaign site.

Garvey aims to address multiple issues within the healthcare system. He aims to:

  • Reduce health care costs
  • Expand access to health care
  • Address mental health and addiction
  • Reform Medicare and Medicaid
  • Incentivize research in telemedicine and personalized medicine
  • Oppose proposals such as the Medicare for All Act 

“As your U.S. Senator Steve will serve with commonsense, compassion and will work to build consensus to benefit all of the people of California,” as stated on his campaign site. “It’s time we come together, find common ground and work towards a brighter future.”

The election for U.S. Senate between Garvey and Schiff will take place on Nov. 5. 

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].

