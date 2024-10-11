Family Worship Center performs at Duffy’s Tavern

The Family Worship Center performed inside Duffy’s Tavern on Oct. 6. The event lasted from 7-10:30 p.m. Attendees could grab some drinks from the bar while enjoying the live music.



Their setlist consisted of:

The band included two saxophone players, two female lead/backup singers, three guitarists, a drummer and the lead singer/pianist, Andy Krissberg. The stage was crowded with all their instruments and microphones but they still managed to dance and sing effectively to their crowd.

It was a small venue which created a better atmosphere of fun times with such a small crowd. The audience was dancing and singing along to their songs the whole time.

Duffy’s Tavern is decorated with their Halloween decorations which contrasted with the Family Worship Center’s white jumpsuits, sparkly dresses and purple choir robes nicely. It didn’t seem like the band brought any of their own decorations but their outfits were plenty to aid in their overall vibe of the performance. The speakers were loud and could be heard from down the block.

Since it was such a small venue, the band was able to interact with the crowd in a very personal way. Between each song they made jokes or checked that everyone was having a good time. The band had plenty of energy and charisma throughout their songs. The saxophone solos were a crowd favorite.

