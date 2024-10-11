Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Family Worship Center performs at Duffy’s Tavern

A Sunday spent with handcrafted cocktails and 70s style rock music
Byline photo of Sophia MacKinnon
Sophia MacKinnon, Food Reporter // October 11, 2024
Sophia MacKinnon
Family Worship Center on stage at Duffy’s Tavern. Nine members of the band gathered to perform to a small crowd from 9-10:30 p.m. The bar was located to the left of the stage with two bartenders working. The back bar was closed off for the night. Photo taken by Sophia MacKinnon on Oct. 6.

The Family Worship Center performed inside Duffy’s Tavern on Oct. 6. The event lasted from 7-10:30 p.m. Attendees could grab some drinks from the bar while enjoying the live music.

Their setlist consisted of:

The band included two saxophone players, two female lead/backup singers, three guitarists, a drummer and the lead singer/pianist, Andy Krissberg. The stage was crowded with all their instruments and microphones but they still managed to dance and sing effectively to their crowd. 

It was a small venue which created a better atmosphere of fun times with such a small crowd. The audience was dancing and singing along to their songs the whole time. 

Duffy’s Tavern is decorated with their Halloween decorations which contrasted with the Family Worship Center’s white jumpsuits, sparkly dresses and purple choir robes nicely. It didn’t seem like the band brought any of their own decorations but their outfits were plenty to aid in their overall vibe of the performance. The speakers were loud and could be heard from down the block. 

Since it was such a small venue, the band was able to interact with the crowd in a very personal way. Between each song they made jokes or checked that everyone was having a good time. The band had plenty of energy and charisma throughout their songs. The saxophone solos were a crowd favorite. 

Sophia Mackinnon can be reached at [email protected].

Sophia MacKinnon
Sophia MacKinnon, Food Reporter
Sophia MacKinnon is a fourth-year student majoring in communications with a minor in journalism and public relations. This will be her first year on The Orion staff but MacKinnon always had a love for writing. She has interests in a career in journalism or public relations.