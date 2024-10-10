Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Prescribed fire training set to return to Butte County

Byline photo of Nathan Chiochios
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor // October 10, 2024
Photo courtesy: Jade Elhardt.

Butte County’s Cal-TREX program is set to return this fall, offering fire education and training Oct. 11 to 13 and Oct. 19 to 20. The program will also have an on-call burn window and additional training experience through April 2025.

The event will bring together community members, fire professionals and Tribal leaders, according to a Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve press release. It will allow attendees to gain necessary skills to prescribe fire safely, which can help ecological health and reduce wildfire risk.

The first training, from Oct. 11 to 13, will be held at Maple Creek Ranch in Cohasset.

“[Cohasset] has benefited from extensive prescribed fire and forest management efforts–efforts that played a key role in saving Cohasset homes during the Park Fire,” the event’s Public Information Officer Blake Ellis stated in a press release.

Cal-TREX is partnered with the Mechoopda Tribe, and the event will culminate with a prescribed burn on tribal land at “Wajim Kumbali” in Butte Valley. 

The burn will cover around 130 acres of grass on Oct. 19 and 20. Though smoke is expected to be light, the county said it will be possible that some smoke may be visible in and around Paradise and Magalia.

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Photo of the Chico State University Farm silo. Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023.
Chico State updates Time, Place and Manner Policy
Steve Garvey is a former baseball player running for the U.S. Senate. Courtesy: Steve Garvey
U.S. Senate candidate: Steve Garvey
Community member and housing developers join for the ribbon cutting ceremony at Shotover Inn apartments Wednesday Oct. 2, in Hamilton City. Photo taken by Jenna McMahon on Oct. 2.
Renovation of Shotover Inn provides new homes for renters
Zachary Fitch pleaded no contest to charges accusing him of intentionally starting a fire that burned two pallet shelters in August. Courtesy: Butte County District Attorney's Office
Chico man pleads no contest to pallet shelter arson-related charges
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this november. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 33?
The Gender and Sexuality Equity Coalition opened its new office in the Behavioral and Social Sciences building, hosting an open house with free snacks, drinks and activities. Photo taken by Beatrice Williams on Oct. 3.
Gender and Sexuality Equity Coalition hosts open house in new BSS building
About the Contributor
Nathan Chiochios
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor
Nathan Chiochios is in his fourth-year at Chico State as a journalism news major. He is from Mountain View, a town in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is his third semester on The Orion, and his second semester as sports editor. He has also interned at the Palo Alto Weekly. Chiochios looks forward to growing his journalism and writing skills. In his free time, he spends most of his time skateboarding and hanging out with friends and family.