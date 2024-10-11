U.S. Senate candidate: Adam Schiff

Congressman Adam Schiff is running against Republican Steve Garvey to represent California in the U.S. Senate.

Schiff was born in Framingham, Massachusetts. His family moved to Alamo, California “in search of the American dream,” according to his biography.

Schiff went on to attend Stanford University and received a bachelor of arts degree in political science. He later attended Harvard Law School, where he obtained his Juris Doctor, a legal degree that usually takes about three or four years and allows graduates to practice law.

After Schiff graduated from Harvard, he moved to Los Angeles to work as a law clerk. He eventually joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles as a federal prosecutor, where he worked for nearly six years.

Schiff started his political career in the California State Senate. He is currently nearing the end of his 12th year serving in the House of Representatives — serving the 30th Congressional District since 2023. In addition, he has previously served the 27th, 28th and 29th Districts.

Schiff is a senior member of the House Committee on the Judiciary, whose responsibility is to oversee the administration of justice within federal courts, federal administrative agencies and federal law enforcement.

He also serves as vice chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus.

According to his site, Schiff’s top priority is to create economic opportunity for everyone, with a strong focus on working families.

“In 2023, Schiff secured more than $13.7 million in federal funding to address homelessness and food insecurity, local education and improve public health and safety programs within his district,” his biography states.

Schiff is also a supporter of clean energy, as well as investing in infrastructure and mass transit.

When Schiff was a state senator, he wrote legislation that established the Gold Line Light Rail Authority. During his time in Congress, he led efforts to extend mass transit throughout Los Angeles County. Schiff was also one of the original composers of the Green New Deal.

During the first impeachment trial of former President and presidential candidate Donald Trump, Schiff led the House impeachment inquiry and acted as lead impeachment manager.

